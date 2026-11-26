Speaker Morakane Mosupyoe sought to amend a report on a R1.7-million deal between the Gauteng Legislature and a US university where her sister is dean

Gauteng Speaker Morakane Mosupyoe and her sister, Boatamo have been ordered to pay punitive costs after the court struck their application against Media24 from the roll.

The sisters wanted Media24 to amend an article about a R1.7-million deal with Sacramento State University, where Boatamo Mosupyoe is a dean.

The article raised questions about conflicts of interest and alleged that the Gauteng legislature had funded hospitality and police escorts for a university delegation.

Acting Judge Kate Hofmeyr said the sisters had delayed bringing the application, while imposing unreasonable deadlines on Media24.

Gauteng Speaker Morakane Mosupyoe and her sister Boatamo Mosupyoe, who attempted to force Media24 to amend an article, have been ordered to pay punitive costs to the media company.

The article alleged that the legislature had entered into a R1.7-million partnership with a US university where the Speaker's sister is a dean.

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In a ruling handed down this week, Western Cape High Court Acting Judge Kate Hofmeyr said the sisters had placed Media24 under "punishing timelines", giving it one court day to answer their allegations. Meanwhile, the sisters had "the luxury of two and a half weeks" to prepare their papers, the judge said.

Judge Hofmeyr struck the matter from the roll, ruling that it was not urgent. She said the Mosupyoe sisters had other avenues of redress which meant they must wait their turn on the ordinary roll.

She said the Press Ombud offered an alternative route and that the urgency was self-created.

Read the judgment here

The article was published by Media24 on 9 August. It alleged that the Speaker had signed a R1.7-million memorandum of understanding with Sacramento State University, where her sister, Boatamo, is a dean.

The article stated that the provincial legislature had allegedly funded a welcome breakfast, a farewell dinner and police escorts for the delegation from the university, including Boatamo Mosupyoe.

Sources claimed that the Speaker had not disclosed it was her sister, raising concerns of corruption.

In their application to the high court, the sisters said the allegation that the Speaker committed R1.7-million of public money and that her sister stood to benefit was false. They sought an order that Media24 remove this from the article because it was the factual foundation for alleging corruption.

They said that if it were removed, "nothing will be left of the sting of the article".

Judge Hofmeyr, in her ruling, said they had not asked that the article itself be withdrawn, but that "extensive amendments" be made.

"The applicants accept that the media is entitled to report on the Speaker. The Speaker accepts that she is a public figure and her conduct can be the legitimate subject of investigation, scrutiny, criticism and censure by the media," the judge said.

The sisters had conceded that the media was free to comment and publish articles relating to the relationship between the provincial legislature and the university, and the memorandum of understanding, and it was entitled to be critical and raise issues of conflict of interest.

They had not sought an interdict about the remainder of the article, including statements that the Speaker had not disclosed the relationship with her sister; that a senior manager had raised concerns about a conflict of interest; and that a delegation from the university had been hosted in South Africa and given police escorts.

Hofmeyr said the urgent interim interdict was launched on 27 August, 12 court days after publication.

The judge said that for an urgent application, applicants must show there was no delay on their side, design a timetable that gave the respondent an adequate opportunity to answer, and show they cannot get redress in due course.

"The applicants in this matter failed to discharge every one of those obligations," she said.

Press Ombud

The sisters had sent letters of demand to Media24, saying they would approach the court. They had then "decided to change course" and approached the ombud.

The sisters expressly asked the ombud not to defer consideration of the complaint pending court proceedings, saying the relief they would seek from a court would be different.

Judge Hofmeyr said they then did another about-turn and approached the court while the matter was still pending before the ombud.

It had taken them two weeks to approach the ombud, and they went to court more than a week after threatening to.

"That is the essence of self-created urgency," the judge said. "In addition to being the authors of their own urgency, the applicants did not afford Media24 an appropriate amount of time to answer the application and failed entirely to justify the chosen truncation of time periods."

The judge said their approach to their papers and their duties as witnesses showed a disregard for court processes.

"Staggering claim"

After Media24 asked them to produce documents, the sisters had filed a "further supplementary affidavit", apparently seeking to explain the documents they had produced and making corrections to their founding affidavits.

For example, they had claimed that the relationship had been disclosed in a report before a relevant oversight committee. When Media24 had asked for this report, the sisters had conceded that no such report existed before the article was published.

They had also attempted to place another document before the court, which Media24 had never asked for. This had occurred one hour before the deadline for Media24 to file its answering affidavit.

"In seeking leave to have the supplementary affidavit admitted, the applicants made a staggering claim. They said that there would be no prejudice to Media24 if the affidavit was admitted," the judge said.

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The judge said there were further aspects of the sisters' affidavits which "undermine" their case for urgency. They had attached, without reason, more than 60 pages of records from the Companies and Intellectural Properties Commission (CIPC) to reflect the registered address of Media24.

They had also claimed the article had been published on Saturday 8 August and they had only been given a right to reply the afternoon before. It was, in fact, published on 9 August.

The Speaker claimed this was a typographical error, but the judge said this did not square with her failure to deal with her movements on Saturday, the day between the journalist's attempts to reach her and publication of the article.

She remarked on the loose treatment of the facts in the Speaker's affidavits.

Not only did the sisters fail to justify the truncation of time periods they required Media24 to meet in the urgent application, but they had compounded this by filing a further affidavit to correct their own errors, the judge said.

"When litigants seek to move courts urgently, they should be scrupulous to ensure that the version they place before the court is accurate and timeously commissioned," the judge said.

She ordered that the sisters pay Media24's legal fees on a punitive scale.

Judge Hofmeyr said the ombud, which they had initially approached, provided alternative redress.