Maputo — The Council of the European Union (EU) has decided to extend the mandate of its Military Assistance Mission in Mozambique (EUMAM-MOZ) until 31 December 2028, with a budget of 17.17 million Euros (approximately 18.82 million US dollars at the current exchange rate) to cover the mission's common costs over the two-year period.

The funding will cover the period from January 2027 to December 2028, under a decision adopted by the Council.

The mission will continue to support the Mozambican Defence Armed Forces (FADM) in developing autonomous and sustainable capabilities to plan, conduct, coordinate and sustain military operations against Islamist terrorists in the Northern Province of Cabo Delgado.

EUMAM-MOZ is a non-executive military mission, meaning it does not participate directly in combat operations. Its activities focus on training, mentoring and providing advice to the Mozambican forces in areas including command and control, logistics, maintenance, communications, military intelligence and operational planning.

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The renewed mandate also provides for continued support in strengthening military readiness, certification systems and the training of Quick Reaction Forces.

The extension follows a strategic assessment conducted in September, during which the EU considered it necessary to maintain its support for the development of autonomous and sustainable capabilities within the Mozambican armed forces.

The mission will also continue to incorporate international humanitarian law, human rights and the protection of civilians into its training and advisory activities.

In July, Mozambican President Daniel Chapo said the government was negotiating a two-year extension of the mission, which he described as important for consolidating the gains made in the fight against the insurgency.