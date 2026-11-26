Maputo — The governments of Mozambique and Australia have expressed willingness to explore new investment opportunities in the mining sector and strengthen bilateral cooperation in the areas of education, development, and multilateral diplomacy.

The willingness was expressed during a meeting on Tuesday, in Maputo, between the Mozambican President Daniel Chapo and the Australian High Commissioner, Tegan Brink.

The meeting, which served as a farewell, took place as Tegan Brink concludes her diplomatic mission in Mozambique after four years of service. Following the meeting, the diplomat highlighted the investment potential within the mining sector, particularly in light of opportunities arising from the energy transition, citing the presence of the Australian company Syrah Resources as an example of her country's corporate participation in the Mozambican economy.

Syrah Resources operates a graphite mine in the Balama district, northern province of Cabo Delgado and, according to Tegan Brink, remains committed to a long-term presence in Mozambique, with a focus on local job creation and community development.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

Brink also affirmed that the Australian government is committed to the success of the company's projects in the country. Cooperation within the framework of international organizations was also discussed, with particular emphasis on the Indian Ocean Rim Association (IORA), the Commonwealth, and the United Nations.

Regarding IORA, Brink underscored the importance of joint participation by Mozambique and Australia, given that both nations are coastal states of the Indian Ocean, which creates scope for collaborative initiatives on matters of common interest.

In the field of education, the diplomat highlighted the results of cooperation through the training of Mozambican students in Australia, noting the existence of an active community of alumni, which includes hundreds of beneficiaries of the Australia Awards scholarship Program.

The meeting also served to assess the outcomes achieved in bilateral relations during the Australian diplomat's four-year mission in Mozambique.

"It has been fantastic to have the opportunity to reflect on these achievements in our relationship, and it is with some sadness that I leave this beautiful country", Brink said, commenting on the conclusion of her diplomatic mission.