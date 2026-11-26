Former Governor Nasir El-Rufai of Kaduna State on Wednesday denied intercepting the telephone conversations of Mallam Nuhu Ribadu, the National Security Adviser (NSA).

El-Rufai, who stated this when he opened his defence before Justice Joyce Abdulmalik of the Federal High Court in Abuja, also denied asking anyone to do so.

The former governor told the court that he had never owned equipment used to intercept telephone calls and had no technical knowledge on how to do so.

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Led in evidence by his lawyer, Paul Erokoro, SAN, El-Rufai also denied having access to the NSA's communication networks or devices.

He maintained that his comments during the February interview on Arise Television were political rhetoric and not an admission that he had intercepted Ribadu's telephone.

El-rufai said: "What I wanted to say was that the government was monitoring opposition figures and that we knew what they were doing.

"I used the word 'tap' as political rhetoric to make them uncomfortable. It was rhetorical, not literal. It was linguistic flourish, just to make the government uncomfortable."

When reminded by Erokoro that his interviewer told him that it was illegal to tap someone's phone, he said his intention was to make it public that the government was secretly listening to opposition figures conversations without lawful court orders.

He said "I was referring to the government violating the law and not someone else doing it."

On who he referred to as "we" in his claim that "we are listening to their conversations..." the ex-governor said he meant himself and other leading opposition figures.

He said he and others did not tap Ribadu's phone, but learnt about his plan to abduct him and have him detained through a mutual friend. He refused to disclose the identity of the said friends on the grounds that he would not want to jeopardize the interest of his source.

The ex-governor said when he got home after the interview, the said friend came to him and said he actually did not tap the NSA's phone, and that he responded by telling the person that he knew, but only chose to make the claim to make those in government uncomfortable.

Earlier, he told the court that he knew Ribadu since 2003 when he, as the head of the Bureau of Public Enterprises (BPE) assisted him to establish the EFCC by providing office space and funds.

El-Rufai said the break down in their relationship came when he (Ribadu) ran for the presidency in 2011 and he felt Buhari was a better candidate.

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He claimed that the NSA is against him because he is opposed to President Bola Tinubu's re-election.

The ex-governor denied being involved in phone tapping, adding that he neither have the knowledge or equipment to intercept phone calls.