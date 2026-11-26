Mogadishu, Nov. 25 (Horndiplomat) — The British Embassy in Mogadishu marked King Charles III's birthday on Monday with a reception highlighting UK-backed efforts to help Somali communities cope with drought and flooding, the embassy said on Tuesday.

Somalia Prime Minister Hamza Abdi Barre attended as guest of honour at the reception, hosted by British Ambassador to Somalia Charles King. The event brought together government officials, business and civil society representatives, development partners, journalists and diplomats.

The embassy said the reception showcased partnerships that help Somali communities improve water management, strengthen food security and protect livelihoods amid drought, flooding and humanitarian pressures.

"The King's Birthday Party is an opportunity to celebrate not only His Majesty, but also the friendship between the United Kingdom and Somalia, and the many people who sustain it," King said at the reception.

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"We gather at what is a challenging time. Many families are facing the combined pressures of insecurity and a worsening humanitarian situation, while the country navigates important questions about its political and security future.

"But occasions like this also remind us of the importance of friendship and partnership.

"The United Kingdom remains a longstanding friend of Somalia, committed to standing alongside the Somali people as they work towards a more peaceful, stable and prosperous future."

The embassy said the focus on climate and sustainability reflected the monarch's longstanding commitment to environmental protection. The reception also featured a performance by Somali musician Dayax Dalnuurshe, who built his career in Mogadishu and uses his platform to champion young Somalis.

The embassy pointed to the role of generations of British Somalis in strengthening ties between the two countries through business, culture, education and community life. It said Britain continued to work with Somali partners on security and stability, climate resilience, humanitarian response and Somali-led development.