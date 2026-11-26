National Assembly Speaker Moses Wetang'ula is facing fresh questions over what he knows about the disappearance of Sabina Chege's phone after appearing to soften his earlier account of what CCTV footage showed.

Wetang'ula on Tuesday told MPs that cameras had captured a legislator "pocketing" another member's phone during a heated confrontation in Parliament.

But on Wednesday, after Chege identified herself as the owner of the missing phone, the Speaker offered a different description, saying the footage showed an MP picking up a phone from a seat where it had fallen.

"I also did say yesterday that CCTV showed a member taking a phone. The hansard will bear me. I said CCTV showed after that altercation a member taking the phone from the seat where it fell," Wetang'ula said.

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The change in wording has raised questions about why the Speaker did not identify the MP, particularly after revealing that he had personally watched the footage alongside Majority Leader Kimani Ichung'wah and other lawmakers.

Wetang'ula has not publicly identified the legislator, saying he did not accuse anyone of stealing the phone.

He had earlier said the MP denied taking it even after being shown the CCTV recording.

"I told him to go and wrestle with his conscience for the rest of this term because there are certain things that are not expected of us," he said on Tuesday.

The controversy gained fresh attention on Wednesday after Chege told the House that the phone which went missing during a confrontation on June 8, 2023, belonged to her.

She said she was caught up in the commotion involving Suba South MP Millie Odhiambo and Kisumu Town West MP Rosa Buyu, after a disagreement over her removal as Deputy Minority Whip.

Chege recounted that she realised her phone was missing after Buyu, who had come to her rescue, picked up her handbag.

She said she later tracked the device from Parliament towards Donholm, but never recovered it.

The nominated MP challenged Wetang'ula to identify the person captured on camera or ensure the phone was returned.

"Before we end this term, please Speaker, either name the person or ask the person to return my phone," Chege told the House.

Faced with renewed pressure, Wetang'ula announced that he would hand the CCTV recordings to the Powers and Privileges Committee for review.

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He also said he would not chair the proceedings, despite being the committee's substantive chairperson.

"What I will do, as your Speaker, I am the chair of the Powers and Privileges Committee, but I will not chair," he said.

He will appoint another member to lead the review and present a report to the House.

The committee's review is expected to establish what the footage actually shows and whether the person can be identified.