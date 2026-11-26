Gaborone — Botswana needs action that can positively change people's lives, says President Advocate Duma Boko, as he spurred on Cabinet and senior government officials toward delivery.Speaking during the Economic Committee of Cabinet (ECC) meeting in Gaborone yesterday, he acknowledged the many challenges confronting the country albeit many ideas having been presented on transformation.

"We brook no delays, no waste of time, no unnecessary debates, discussions, not because we cannot entertain them, but because we have spoken for too long, now, it is about delivery. In an uncompromising, the most ruthless way, delivery. You are going to speedily deliver the digitalisation, and all of us are going to deliver what we have been tasked to do," said President Boko.

He said over the previous three gatherings of the ECC, many ideas had been put forth, considered and analysed, but what was now important was to work on implementation with deliverables and timeliness.

"We are here to transform this country. The most important is how we translate all these ideas into outcomes, impacting on people's lives and livelihoods, jobs, opportunities for everyday people, and it falls on all of us to deliver. We should examine if we are wired, configured enough to deliver, where are falling short, if we are and where are we doing well," said President Boko.

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He said it was also critical to identify the areas of weakness and iron them out in order to ensure smoother service delivery.

"We must identify those weak links, not as a form of disparagement, but as a way of identifying the vulnerabilities to be addressed honestly in good faith and decisively. This is the moment of decisive action. We have delivered the third State of the Nation Address, we were honest and clear. Our task is to provide the guiding light," he said.

He further said digitalisation and the provision of land, as a means of production, were critical in Botswana's economic transformation.

"Digitalisation enables us to answer the fundamental economic question of ensuring that the knowledge economy does not exists in islands and fringes, limited to a core, from which the entire periphery of the majority of our people is found. Economists from the most conservative to the most radical, from Adam Smith to Karl Marx, have suggested that to understand any economy is to study its most advanced mode of production. Digitalisation is most critical, it would enable us to run all these other operations, digitised land management, ensuring secure land titles are issued quickly and are credible," said President Boko.

He added that government was working on the introduction of a radical land reform programme that would allow for more productive use of the country's land tenure system.

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Meanwhile, speaking in an interview after the meeting, Minister for State President, Defence and Security, Mr Moeti Mohwasa said the national economy, land and the National Development Plan (NDP) 12 were among the key issues deliberated upon.

"We discussed various issues, including a briefing from the Ministry of Finance on the country's economic climate, and the need to continue being frugal and resourceful in how we spend public funds. We also discussed the NDP 12 report that needs to be presented to the National Assembly regarding an update on projects. Another major issue was a discussion on reforming and improving land provision," said Mr Mohwasa.

The ECC is an expanded Cabinet forum that brings together the President, Vice President, Cabinet ministers, ministry accounting officers, state-owned enterprise chief executives, advisors, and invited stakeholders to deliberate on national economic priorities and development plans.

BOPA