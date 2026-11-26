Gaborone — President Advocate Duma Boko has called on Botswana's High Commissioner designate to the United Kingdom and Northern Ireland, Mr Orapeleng Kakoma, to strengthen strategic diplomatic relations between the two countries, with particular focus on attracting investment and boosting tourism.

Speaking during a farewell courtesy call by Mr Kakoma in Gaborone on Tuesday, President Boko described the United Kingdom as a vital partner, highlighting the longstanding relationship and strong ties between the two countries.

He said many Batswana were studying or had studied in the UK, while others were working and living there, making the relationship important beyond diplomatic and economic cooperation.

President Boko expressed confidence that Mr Kakoma would play an instrumental role in strengthening bilateral ties and advancing Botswana's interests, particularly in attracting investment and increasing tourist arrivals from the UK.

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He identified tourism as a key area of opportunity, adding that Botswana was looking at modernising its ports of entry and upgrading them with the latest technologies.

He said improved entry systems would help ease travel and position Botswana to attract more visitors.

President Boko urged Mr Kakoma to represent the country with integrity and commitment, expressing hope that his tenure would yield meaningful results.

For his part, Mr Kakoma described the appointment as a great assignment, saying that the UK remained an important partner for Botswana.

He said he looked forward to championing Botswana's interests and serving with diligence as the country pursued its economic transformation agenda, which included efforts to attract foreign investment.

Mr Kakoma said one of his key priorities would be addressing the outstanding issue of the movement of Batswana into and out of the United Kingdom.

Meanwhile, President Boko also received a courtesy call from Papua New Guinea Deputy Chief Justice, Justice Ambeng Kandakasi, and his delegation, who are in Botswana on a benchmarking visit.

President Boko said the visit provided an important opportunity for judicial dialogue and the exchange of experiences that could inform institutional progress and guide reforms.

He said he had also engaged with the Prime Minister on various issues.

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He said Botswana was undergoing a period of rapid and radical transformation, adding that engagements with other jurisdictions were valuable in sharing knowledge and strengthening institutions.

He encouraged the visiting delegation to take time to explore Botswana's tourism attractions, particularly the Okavango Delta.

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