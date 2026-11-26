President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has finally spoken publicly regarding the abduction of 78 school children in Borno State, breaking his silence 194 days after the first incident rocked the region.

The President promised to secure the release of the captives and commended the relentless efforts of the Nigerian Armed Forces in the fight against terror in the country.

President Tinubu, who was in Maiduguri on Wednesday to officially flag off the North East Zonal Rally for the All Progressives Congress (APC), told the mammoth crowd at the Elkanemi Sport Centre that, "With our armed forces and intelligence, we will rescue them, we will rescue them Inshallah.

"We give respect to the men and women of the armed forces who are in the bush, in the sun and in the rain, who put their lives on the line for us and for Borno. Particularly, for Maiduguri to have peace. We will achieve that peace."

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The President warned that the terrorists still have the opportunity to lay down their arms and surrender from the ways of terrorism and banditry.

The children, numbering 78 in total, remain in captivity under horrific circumstances.

According to reports, 42 children were seized in Mussa on May 15, 2026, while a further 36 children were abducted in Lassa on June 29, 2026. The hostages include toddlers less than two years old.

Recall that the Mussa school children were abducted on the same day as the 44 pupils and teachers taken from a school in the Oriire Local Government Area of Oyo State.

Unlike the Mussa school children, who remain in captivity 213 days after, President Tinubu gave a matching order to heads of the security operatives, and a joint intelligence-led rescue mission was executed, which led to the Oyo children's rescue on July 10, 2026, after 56 days in captivity.

Surprisingly, the president had not given a matching order to the security chiefs as was done in the case of Oyo school teachers and children.

The whereabouts of the children have remained entirely unknown since their abduction, plunging their families into a state of painful limbo.

The prolonged silence from the federal government had previously drawn criticism from local community leaders and rights groups, who demanded immediate federal intervention.

With this latest assurance from the President, the families in Askira-Uba are holding onto hope that the military's ongoing operations in the Sambisa forest and surrounding enclaves will yield positive results.

Days ago, parents of the abducted children have expressed dismay over the federal government attitude regarding the rescue operation

One of them, Josphin Yohanna, whose three-year-old child was snatched by gunmen from Mussa, shared a heartbreak.

"For the past months, the pain of living without our child was acute. Some of us have fallen sick; we cannot eat or sleep.

"When the government officials came, they told us to exercise patience... For how long should we continue waiting without any update?" she asked

She revealed that families of the children are willing to sacrifice anything just to have their children home to celebrate Christmas with them.

Another distraught parent, Sale Buba, expressed frustration on how both the state and Federal government remained silent over the abduction.

"Unfortunately, nobody is talking about it and we have not noticed any visible efforts by the security operatives to rescue our children," he said.

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Buba appealed to the abductors to come out and claim responsibility for their children's abduction, " We are tired of the suspense, tell us the reason for abducting the toddlers and present your demands".

Most of the parents interviewed said they strongly believe that the abductors of the children were still hiding in the nearby Sambisa forest or Mandara mountains.

"They are holding our children close to us, but we have never seen any security improvements in our area let alone the deployment of a special squad for the rescue operation," said Mista Ali

Ali said the parents, especially mothers, are crying uncontrollably to their husbands for living in a state of suspense and sleepless nights.

"We thank the government for its efforts, but let the security agencies act and rescue our innocent children, please," he pleaded.