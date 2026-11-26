Suspected bandits have abducted six residents from two houses in Mama G area, close to MPH, Millennium City, Chikun Local Government Area of Kaduna State, in a fresh attack on the community.

The attackers reportedly stormed the houses around midnight on Tuesday, shooting and breaking into houses before taking nine people away.

However, three of the abducted residents, including an elderly woman, a mother and her toddler, were later released, leaving six people in captivity.

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A resident whose wife is among those abducted was seen crying as he expressed fears over her condition, saying she had difficulty walking.

"I don't know her condition as we speak because she is having problems walking, and now they have taken her away. I'm appealing to whoever can help me rescue her from them," he said.

Another resident, Hassan Salihu, said they began hearing gunshots around 11:30pm on Tuesday and immediately contacted other residents to establish where the attack was taking place.

"When we heard gunshots, we started communicating with other residents to know the exact location. We later discovered it was here in our community.

"We alerted the soldiers, and they came through Keke A and remained here until 4am, but we didn't see the abductors leaving the area," he said.

Salihu appealed to the Kaduna State Government to establish a military outpost in the community, particularly along routes allegedly used by the bandits to attack residents.

Adamu Muhammad Maina said the attack threw residents into panic, adding that nine people were initially abducted from two houses.

"It was a terrible situation. Nine people were initially abducted from our neighbours' houses. Four people were abducted from one house, including a woman and her toddler, but they were released," he said.

He said five others were abducted from the second house, including an elderly woman who was later released because she could not walk.

"Now we have six people with the bandits, and nobody knows their location," he said.

A female resident, who asked not to be named, said the recurring attacks had left residents traumatised, with some abandoning their homes.

"We are traumatised because most house owners are now abandoning their houses. We find it difficult to sleep inside our homes, so we are pleading with the relevant agencies, including the state and Federal Governments, to come to our aid," she said.

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Residents said the suspected bandits had attempted to invade the community on Monday night but were repelled by security operatives before returning on Tuesday night.

Contacted, the State Police Command Public Relations Officer, DSP Mansur Hassan said he was driving and that he would get back after getting full details of the incident but has not call as of the time of filing the report .

But a senior police officer familiar with the incident who doesn't want to be mentioned because he was not authorised tp speak confirmed to Daily Trust that six persons were abducted describing the incident as very unfortunate.

Recurring attacks

The latest attack adds to a string of kidnappings and killings reported in Millennium City and surrounding communities in recent months.

On August 20, suspected bandits reportedly killed a local vigilante, Mustapha Baba, in Kyauta and abducted a woman and her son after invading a house near Mai-Rago Friday Mosque.

On October 1, bandits attacked the Babban Saura PW area, killing Sikiru Shuaibu and abducting his wife, Hafsat Sikiru, and their son, Abdulsalam Sikiru, who residents said were still in captivity.

On October 6, suspected bandits invaded Alrahus Estate and abducted Ahmed Abubakar Zakka, his wife and their six-month-old daughter, Fatima, as well as a pregnant woman, Jamila Muhammad.

The Zakka family was released on October 15, while Jamila and seven other abducted residents were rescued during coordinated security operations between October 31 and November 2.

On October 28, suspected bandits reportedly invaded Nuru Suraj Estate and abducted about six residents, with security operatives said to have rescued some victims during the incident.