Addis Abeba — Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi and Sudanese Prime Minister Kamal Idris on November 24 agreed to prioritize Sudan's postwar reconstruction, strengthen bilateral economic cooperation, and reject "attempts to militarize the Red Sea" or undermine the "sovereignty of its coastal states."

The discussions took place at the Ittihadiya Palace in Cairo, where al-Sisi reaffirmed Egypt's support for Sudan and its national institutions amid the devastating consequences of the ongoing war. He stressed the need to translate political solidarity into practical economic and development projects aimed at restoring stability and rebuilding state institutions, according to the joint statement carried by Sudan's state-run Sudan News Agency (SUNA).

The two sides also underscored the importance of respecting freedom of navigation in the Red Sea while rejecting attempts to "militarize the waterway or take unilateral actions that infringe on the sovereignty of its coastal states."

In a joint statement issued at the end of Idris's visit, Cairo and Khartoum asserted that "governance of the Red Sea belongs exclusively to its littoral states" under international law. They rejected any maritime access granted to "non-coastal countries" at the expense of the sovereignty, territorial integrity, or ports of coastal states, as well as attempts to exploit regional conditions to militarize the waterway.

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Al-Sisi also directed Egyptian authorities to prioritize arrangements facilitating the voluntary return of Sudanese nationals and their movement between the two countries. He called for a plan to repatriate Sudanese prisoners held in Egyptian prisons so they could serve the remainder of their sentences in Sudan.

Idris, in turn, said his visit aimed to launch Sudan's reconstruction process and expand economic cooperation with Egypt. He called for activating joint committees and translating political understandings into concrete projects, describing the two countries as "brothers, partners, and allies."

The Sudanese prime minister also sought Egypt's support in restoring Sudan's standing and participation in the African Union and other continental institutions, emphasizing closer coordination between the two countries in regional and international forums.

The talks also addressed tensions reportedly fueled by social media campaigns targeting relations between the two populations. Al-Sisi warned against attempts to undermine the longstanding historical and social ties between the two countries, insisting that their shared interests transcend such efforts.

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Idris additionally outlined his government's intention to initiate an inclusive intra-Sudanese dialogue aimed at building national consensus, addressing humanitarian concerns, and laying the groundwork for reconciliation amid the ongoing conflict.

The meeting was attended by senior officials from both governments, including Sudanese Foreign Minister Muhyiddin Salem, Culture and Information Minister Khalid Al-Aiser, and Egyptian Foreign Minister Badr Abdel Aty.

Egypt and Sudan have recently intensified diplomatic coordination with Eritrea and Somalia around Red Sea security, asserting that governance of the strategic waterway should remain exclusively in the hands of its coastal states.

The alignment has sharpened amid Ethiopia's renewed push for sovereign maritime access, which Cairo and its allies view with concern.

In recent engagements, including an October 4 summit in New Alamein and November trilateral foreign ministers' talks involving Egypt, Sudan, and Eritrea, the two countries have reinforced their shared position on coastal sovereignty, non-interference, and Red Sea security.