Addis Ababa — Ethiopia and Poland have been working to strengthen their longstanding diplomatic relations by expanding economic cooperation, with investment and tourism emerging as key areas for collaboration, Ilona Korchut, Poland's Head of Mission to Ethiopia told ENA.

Speaking to ENA, Korchut noted that Ethiopia's natural beauty, historical heritage, and cultural diversity offer significant potential for tourism development.

She added that ongoing regulatory reforms are creating a more favorable environment for foreign investment.

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"The tourism industry has huge potential to be developed," she said, highlighting the country's diverse historical and natural attractions.

Korchut said Poland aims to translate its longstanding friendship and political understanding with Ethiopia into stronger economic partnerships, particularly in mining, electric vehicles, and construction.

"We are ready to share our experience regarding economic reforms and successful national development," she said, noting that Poland's own economic transformation could provide valuable lessons for Ethiopia as it pursues reforms and seeks to attract foreign investment.

According to Korchut, Poland has been closely following Ethiopia's economic development efforts, particularly measures aimed at improving the regulatory environment and expanding opportunities for foreign companies.

"We have monitored the steps Ethiopia is taking in terms of economic development, reforms, improving regulations, and giving foreign companies the space to invest and establish a presence here," she said.

She added that Polish companies are well-positioned to introduce their products to the Ethiopian market and contribute to the country's growth, particularly in sectors where Poland has strong expertise.

Korchut also emphasized the role of diplomatic engagement in advancing bilateral cooperation, noting that political consultations held last year are helping shape joint initiatives, with further exchanges of political visits expected next year.

"We are working very hard to strengthen, develop, and intensify our relations on both the political and economic levels," she said.

Reflecting on her return to Ethiopia 15 years after her first working visit, Korchut expressed admiration for the transformation of Addis Ababa, describing the changes in the capital as a reflection of the country's broader progress.

She also commended the hospitality and cooperative spirit of the Ethiopian people, noting that positive people-to-people ties remain a vital foundation for bilateral relations.

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"I found them very cooperative, easygoing, and supportive," she said, recalling her interactions during her visits to the country.