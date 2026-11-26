Adigrat — The humanitarian situation in Ethiopia's northern Tigray region remains dire, with millions of people still suffering the consequences of conflict, displacement and worsening economic and social conditions. According to figures released last October, around one million people remain displaced, while nearly four million urgently need humanitarian assistance (see Fides, 1/10/2026).

Civilians face severe shortages of basic necessities and a healthcare system that has been seriously weakened. Many hospitals lack medicines, medical equipment and supplies, making it difficult to provide adequate care to a population already exhausted by years of violence and hardship.

The situation is further worsened by drought, economic collapse and renewed armed clashes, which have increased food insecurity. Many families still struggle to access food and basic services, while a lack of resources and job opportunities makes recovery increasingly difficult.

The situation is particularly critical for displaced people, especially those forced to flee their homes in disputed areas. In western Tigray, territorial disputes and ongoing tensions prevent many families from safely returning to their places of origin. Their return depends not only on access to aid and basic services, but also on resolving territorial disputes and restoring security.

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The humanitarian crisis is compounded by an increasingly complex political and military situation. Tensions between the Tigray People's Liberation Front (TPLF) and the federal government in Addis Ababa are growing, while relations between Ethiopia and Eritrea are also worsening, raising fears of instability across the Horn of Africa. (see Fides, 14/10/2026).

Relations between Addis Ababa and Asmara are increasingly marked by strategic rivalries, military threats and tensions along their shared border. This situation could further undermine regional stability, already weakened by the consequences of the Tigray conflict and rivalries among the various actors in the region. It remains unclear whether tensions between Ethiopia and Eritrea could lead to open conflict, with serious consequences for the stability of the entire Horn of Africa and a further deterioration of the humanitarian crisis in Tigray.

Restoring essential services, ensuring access to humanitarian aid and creating the conditions for displaced people to return home voluntarily and safely remain urgent priorities. Achieving these goals will require continued humanitarian support and a political process aimed at restoring stability.