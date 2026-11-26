Kinshasa — National Episcopal Conference of Congo (CENCO) has condemned the disruption of the Diocesan Youth Day organised by the Archdiocese of Kinshasa on Sunday, 22 November 2026, at the Tata Raphaël Stadium, to mark the 41st World Youth Day. It described the incident as "a worrying restriction of the freedom of religion and worship guaranteed by the Constitution of the Democratic Republic of the Congo" (see Fides, 23/11/2026)

In a statement released during a press conference held yesterday, 24 November, CENCO said that these acts not only constitute a worrying restriction on the exercise of freedom of religion and worship, as guaranteed by the Constitution, but also represent a violation of the Framework Agreement between the Holy See and the Congolese State on matters of common interest, signed on 20 May 2016.

The Eucharistic celebration was due to take place at the Tata Raphaël Stadium. However, the authorities prevented young faithful from entering the venue, without providing any plausible explanation at the time.

"The Catholic Church, through the Reverend Father Raphaël de la Kethulle, generously made this stadium, which bears his name, available to the young people of Kinshasa. Such a contribution to the common good does not deserve the treatment to which it is currently being subjected", the Congolese Bishops' statement said.

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CENCO also addressed the other incident that has caused tensions with the State: the crackdown on the peaceful march organized by the Archdiocese of Lubumbashi on 23 November (see Fides, 24/11/2026).

"To fire tear gas at Bishops and peaceful demonstrators gathered in prayer, to prevent His Excellency Archbishop Fulgence Muteba from leaving his residence, and even to bar Bishops from entering the Archbishop's residence amounts to a form of tyranny that our country, which proclaims itself democratic, does not deserve", the statement said.

"The Archbishops and Bishops respectfully call upon the competent authorities to take all necessary measures to guarantee the full exercise of the rights and freedoms enshrined in the Constitution for all citizens, without discrimination of any kind. They recall that the Church's prophetic mission, exercised in accordance with the principle of the secular nature of the State, is directed solely towards the promotion of the common good, peace, justice and human dignity. "In this context, seeing the Church as a political enemy is a mistake", CENCO concludes.