Six refugee rights organisations have called on Home Affairs to withdraw notices shutting Tshwane's refugee office and forcing tens of thousands of asylum seekers to travel to Beitbridge.

In a letter to the Department of Home Affairs (DHA), civil society organisations have called on the government to put on hold its plans to open a Refugee Reception Office (RRO) at the Beitbridge border post.

They are concerned that the practicalities of the proposal may expose asylum seekers to rights violations. The government's proposal has left several critical questions unanswered, such as where asylum seekers would reside and what services would be available to them to ensure that their basic needs are met.

Currently, the border post does not have the infrastructure to accommodate foreseeably large numbers of people navigating South Africa's lengthy and bureaucratic asylum application process.

The proposal would see tens of thousands of asylum seekers who are already in the country, and unknown numbers who arrive at ports of entry in the future, to present themselves at the new Beitbridge RRO.

The proposal for the Beitbridge RRO coincides with the government's decision to close the Tshwane RRO - the largest and busiest such office in South Africa. This would likely divert large numbers of asylum seekers, who previously would have had access to the Tshwane RRO, to make the 484km journey to Beitbridge.

Liesl...