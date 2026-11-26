Wednesday's ruling overturning the Section 89 Phala Phala report brings legal clarity and dissolves Parliament's impeachment committee, yet political fallout and opposition appeals keep the saga alive.

Wednesday's judgment at the Western Cape High Court in Cape Town has provided legal clarity that the Section 89 independent panel report - the 2022 parliamentary inquiry that found President Cyril Ramaphosa may have violated the Constitution and had a case to answer over the Phala Phala farm theft - was unlawful, although that may change on appeal. Yet the ruling could never deliver political clarity in a saga that has cast a shadow over Ramaphosa for more than four years.

Few people consider the official account credible: that a Sudanese businessman bought buffalo from Ramaphosa in December 2019 with $580,000 in cash, which was stashed in sofa cushions at Phala Phala because too many people had access to the safe. The money was stolen on 9 February 2020. The deal was never finalised with veterinary and export permits, as the South African Reserve Bank pointed out in its August 2023 report, which found no exchange control violations had occurred.

Like the bank, tax authorities and the Public Protector also found no wrongdoing on Ramaphosa's part.

Earlier this month, Imanuwela David was found guilty of the theft, alongside Froliana Joseph, who worked on the farm. Before that, in...