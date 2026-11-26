After securing two seats in the 4 November local government elections, Nelson Mandela Bay's newest political movement is embroiled in an internal dispute over its second proportional representation councillor, a former ActionSA member who joined the organisation shortly before election day.

Nelson Mandela Bay's newest political party made a strong debut in the 4 November local government elections, securing two seats in the metro council. But barely three weeks later, the Mayibuye Civic Movement is embroiled in an internal dispute over who will represent the organisation in council.

The row over its second proportional representation (PR) councillor escalated on Tuesday, 24 November, when party president Tukela Zumani issued a precautionary suspension letter to Kariega regional chairperson and businessman Luthando Mange.

This followed a letter Mange sent to the office of the city manager and the Electoral Commission of South Africa (IEC) on 23 November, stating that the movement did not recognise its second PR councillor, Sandile Rwexwana, whose name appeared on the party's gazetted list.

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Mange's letter was read out at the metro's inaugural council meeting on Tuesday, before councillors were sworn in at the meeting presided over by Eastern Cape Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs acting deputy director-general Charity Sihunu.

Mange said the letter was intended to formally record the movement's position following an organisational meeting on 12 November, at which Rwexwana's nomination was disputed.

He argued that Rwexwana was not recognised as a Mayibuye's PR councillor candidate and that...