Morogoro — PRIME Minister Dr Mwigulu Nchemba has given the contractor undertaking the 62.5-kilometre Ifakara-Mbingu road project 30 days to commence construction works, following the government's disbursement of advance payments for the project.

Dr Nchemba issued the directive on November 25, 2026, while addressing residents during a public meeting held at Lukolongo Primary School grounds in Mchombe Ward, Mlimba District Council, Morogoro Region.

He said he did not want to see the contractor merely visiting the project site without carrying out any work, insisting that residents must see construction equipment operating by December 25, 2026.

"Within 30 days, I want the contractor to be at work, not just moving around the site. I want people to see actual work taking place. There are no more excuses. TANROADS receives funds every month, and the contractor has already been paid," he said.

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Dr Nchemba said he would personally follow up on the implementation of the directive, instructing the Ministry of Works to provide him with progress reports and photographs showing construction equipment at work by December 25 this year.

"December 25 is Christmas Day, but I want to receive a report and photographs showing construction equipment working on this road. The funds are already available, and we want the work done. The people of Kilombero and Mlimba need this road," he said.

He said the government recognised the importance of the road in supporting production activities and the transportation of agricultural produce, stressing that delays in its implementation did not mean the area had been neglected.

"Your road is an economic road. It is a production road, not a recreational road. It serves an area that contributes to food production, not only for the people of Mlimba but for the entire country," he said.