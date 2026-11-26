Addis Abeba — Ethiopian Investment Holdings (EIH), the Ethiopian government's strategic investment arm, has signed a shareholders' agreement with China-based TW Holding Limited to establish a joint venture for a commercial textbook printing and publishing facility in Ethiopia, with an initial investment estimated at $30 million.

Under the agreement announced Tuesday, TW Holding will hold a 51% stake in the venture, while EIH will own the remaining 49%. The Chinese company will provide production technology, machinery, technical expertise and operational capabilities, and lead the facility's development and operations.

The planned facility will undertake printing, binding, finishing, packaging and distribution of educational materials, including school textbooks and teachers' guides. According to EIH, the investment is intended to address the gap between Ethiopia's growing demand for textbooks and domestic printing capacity, reduce dependence on imported educational materials and improve their affordability and quality.

EIH CEO Dr. Brook Taye said the partnership would help address longstanding gaps in the textbook sector while strengthening domestic production capacity and supporting the development of a more resilient economy.

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The agreement comes amid persistent challenges in Ethiopia's textbook supply chain, including shortages, delays in printing and distribution, and reliance on foreign printing services. In September 2023, The Reporter reported that the Ministry of Education had estimated the country needed at least 40 million textbooks, while acknowledging that local printing companies lacked the capacity to meet demand. The shortages had previously forced some schools to rely on digital copies, disadvantaging students without access to technology.

The new venture also adds to EIH's expanding portfolio of partnerships with international companies aimed at developing domestic manufacturing and industrial capacity.

In August 2025, EIH signed a shareholders' agreement with Nigeria's Dangote Group to establish a urea fertilizer production complex in Gode, Somali Region. Under that arrangement, Dangote holds a 60% stake and EIH 40%, with the project initially estimated at $2.5 billion and designed to produce up to three million metric tonnes of urea annually. The planned investment was subsequently expanded to more than $4 billion to incorporate additional infrastructure.

In September 2026, Ethiopia and Djibouti also announced plans for a refined petroleum products pipeline connecting Damerjog in Djibouti to Dewele in Ethiopia, to be developed through an EIH-Dangote partnership. The project includes storage facilities at both ends and is intended to reduce fuel transportation costs and strengthen energy security along the Ethiopia-Djibouti corridor.

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EIH has also pursued investments beyond Ethiopia. In August 2025, it acquired a 7.4% stake in Scandinavian-based gold producer Akobo Minerals through a $3 million private placement, marking its first international investment.

Established under Council of Ministers Regulation No. 487/2022, EIH manages strategic state-owned assets and seeks to attract domestic and foreign investment through joint ventures and other investment arrangements. Its expanding partnerships reflect the government's efforts to mobilize private capital, introduce foreign technology and strengthen domestic production in sectors where the country remains heavily dependent on imports. AS