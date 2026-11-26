A Zimbabwean national has been convicted in South Africa for attempting to join Russia's military campaign against Ukraine, raising fresh concerns about the recruitment of young Africans into foreign conflicts.

Wesley Sithole, 24, was sentenced to five years' imprisonment, wholly suspended for five years, and ordered to be deported to Zimbabwe following his guilty plea.

Sothole was among five Zimbabweans arrested at OR Tambo International Airport in Johannesburg on November 8 while allegedly preparing to travel to Russia.

According to court proceedings, Sothole admitted that he had agreed to join the Russian armed forces in exchange for payment after responding to an online recruitment opportunity in Zimbabwe.

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He told the court that a person identified as "Albina" contacted him after he submitted his application, arranged accommodation in South Africa and provided a flight ticket to Russia.

Sothole was arrested while attempting to board the flight and subsequently pleaded guilty to contravening South Africa's Regulation of Foreign Military Assistance Act.

The legislation prohibits unauthorised involvement in foreign military activities, including mercenary operations and the provision of military assistance to parties involved in international conflicts.

His four co-accused in the airport case are expected to return to the Kempton Park Magistrates' Court on December 1 for further proceedings.

Four other Zimbabweans were reportedly arrested at a Johannesburg hotel during the same operation and are facing a separate court process.

The investigation involved South African police, Interpol and other international law enforcement agencies.

Growing concern over recruitment of Zimbabweans

The conviction comes amid growing concern over the recruitment of Zimbabweans and other African nationals to fight in the Russia-Ukraine war.

In March, Zimbabwean authorities said 15 citizens had died after being recruited to fight in the conflict, while more than 60 others were believed to remain on the frontlines and required repatriation.

Some recruits have reportedly been lured by promises of lucrative employment in Russia, only to find themselves involved in military operations.

A Ukrainian intelligence assessment cited by the BBC estimated that more than 1,700 people from 36 African countries had been recruited to fight for Russia.

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The recruitment of African nationals has prompted several governments to engage diplomatic channels and investigate networks accused of exploiting vulnerable job seekers.

South African authorities have also raised concerns about the exploitation of young people by individuals linked to foreign military entities.

The latest conviction highlights the legal and personal risks facing Zimbabweans who attempt to join foreign armed forces without proper authorisation.

Sothole's deportation order will see him returned to Zimbabwe, while his suspended sentence means he will only serve the prison term if he commits a similar offence during the suspension period.