The Robert Gabriel Mugabe International Airport is set for a major transformation into a regional cargo and logistics hub after its Cargo Village project was granted National Project Status, paving the way for a development expected to boost exports and improve Zimbabwe's access to international markets.

The project, being undertaken through a partnership between the Airports Company of Zimbabwe (ACZ) and Transvaal Africa will feature a second runway dedicated primarily to cargo operations, 142 warehouses equipped with specialised cold-chain facilities and supporting infrastructure.

The development is expected to strengthen the country's capacity to export agricultural produce particularly perishable products such as blueberries and avocados while attracting international cargo operators and investment.

Speaking during a media briefing, project engineer Patson Moyo said the granting of National Project Status was a significant milestone that would improve investor confidence and ease the financial demands associated with the project.

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"It gives the confidence and the involvement of the government in such a strategic project. It also lessens the burden on the financial component of the project," Moyo said.

He said the project had been under planning for the past two years, with the developers having completed the necessary regulatory processes.

Moyo said financial closure was expected within the next 30 days, with construction scheduled to begin in the first quarter of 2027.

Implementation will be carried out in phases, beginning with the construction of the second runway and cargo terminal, before expanding to warehouses and other supporting facilities.

"We are going to phase it starting with the runway and the cargo terminal, warehousing and other amenities falling into place," he said.

Additional facilities planned for the site include an airport hotel, shopping mall and aviation fuel infrastructure.

ACZ chief executive officer Tawanda Gusha said the cargo village would consolidate cargo-handling operations currently spread across different sections of the airport, creating a centralised facility for exporters, traders and logistics companies.

"Currently, we know that NHS is operating on one side of the airport, AJS is operating on the other side of the airport. This project is meant to really bring them all together under one roof," Gusha said.

He said ACZ had made significant progress in expanding passenger-handling capacity and was now turning its attention towards increasing cargo volumes as part of efforts to diversify the airport's revenue streams.

Gusha said the facility would position Zimbabwe to take advantage of growing international demand for agricultural products, particularly in China and Middle Eastern markets.

He said the country had the agricultural potential to supply fresh produce to international markets but required efficient air cargo infrastructure to compete.

"Why can't those produce be coming from Zimbabwe?" he said.

Gusha added that the development could also help attract additional international cargo airlines following the withdrawal of Martinair Cargo/KLM Cargo from the airport.

Meanwhile, ACZ board chairperson Advocate Tichaona John Muhonde said the project represented more than an airport infrastructure upgrade, describing it as a strategic investment linking several sectors of the economy.

"It is a strategic economic enabler that incorporates air transport logistics, agriculture, manufacturing, international trade and investment," Muhonde said.

He said the cargo village would improve the movement of Zimbabwean products into international markets, particularly perishable agricultural commodities that require reliable transportation and temperature-controlled storage.

Muhonde said the project would also create business opportunities across the logistics value chain, including warehousing, freight forwarding, customs clearance, transportation and packaging.

"By attracting additional cargo airlines and increasing freight volume, the facility can improve Zimbabwe's connectivity to the international supply chains and strengthen its participation in the regional trade under the African Continental Free Trade Area," he said.

Transvaal Africa board chairperson Dr Chomi Makina said the partnership reflected a long-term commercial commitment to improving the country's trade and logistics infrastructure.

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He said the private sector's participation would be guided by sound financial planning, corporate governance and commercial viability to ensure the project's sustainability.

"Our role is to provide strategic direction, maintain proper corporate governance and ensure that investment decisions are supported by credible technical, financial and commercial assessments," Makina said.

He said National Project Status recognition demonstrated the strategic importance of the development, adding that attention would now shift towards ensuring effective implementation.

"Our responsibility now is to build on that recognition through sound commercial planning and effective implementation," he said.

Once completed, the Cargo Village is expected to create employment, stimulate investment and strengthen Zimbabwe's participation in international supply chains by providing exporters with improved access to air freight services.

The development also comes as Zimbabwe seeks to expand value addition, increase agricultural exports and position itself as a competitive player in regional and international trade.