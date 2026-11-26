Spirit Embassy founder Uebert Angel will spend the night at Harare Remand Prison after his bail hearing was deferred to Wednesday, November 25, as the State opposed his release, citing concerns that he could abscond or interfere with witnesses.

Angel appeared before a Harare Magistrate facing a charge of aggravated indecent assault.

The State opposed bail arguing that the preacher posed a flight risk because of his possession of two passports, substantial financial resources and international connections.

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The State also raised concerns over inconsistencies in Angel's residential addresses citing Chishawasha Hills and Mabelreign as well as the possibility of witness interference given his influence over church congregants.

Prosecutors further argued that the seriousness of the alleged offence which attracts a potential prison sentence of between 15 and 20 years upon conviction increased the risk of him absconding.

Angel's lawyer, Professor Lovemore Madhuku clarified that his client is facing one formal charge of aggravated indecent assault arising from an alleged incident in May 2025 dismissing speculation surrounding additional charges.

The bail application was deferred to Wednesday for continuation of arguments and a determination by the court.

The case follows his arrest on Sunday with his lawyers previously challenging the manner in which police officers apprehended him at his church while he was conducting a service.