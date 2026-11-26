Entebbe, Uganda — The commander of the Somali Custodial Corps, Maj. Gen. Mohamed Sheikh Hassan Hamud, and a delegation he is leading have arrived in Uganda for a visit aimed at strengthening cooperation between the two countries' correctional services.

Hamud and his delegation were warmly received at Entebbe International Airport by Maj. Gen. Muge, assistant commander of the Uganda Prisons Service, alongside a delegation of senior Ugandan prison officials.

The visit is focused on enhancing institutional cooperation between the Somali Custodial Corps and the Uganda Prisons Service, particularly through the exchange of expertise and experience.

It is also part of broader efforts to strengthen collaboration, improve professional capacity and enhance the quality of services provided by Somalia's custodial institutions.

The two sides are expected to explore ways to deepen cooperation and benefit from shared experiences in prison administration and the development of correctional services.