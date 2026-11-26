Liberia risks losing significant portions of its remaining forest cover to expanding cross-border cocoa production, particularly in the southeast, without fully benefiting economically from the growing trade, according to a new investigative report released Tuesday, November 24, 2026.

The report, titled "The Environmental and Socio-Economic Impacts of Cocoa Farming and Trade Along the Liberia-Côte d'Ivoire Border," identifies expanding plantations, migration networks, weak land governance, limited livelihood opportunities and informal cross-border trade as major drivers of deforestation around Grebo-Krahn National Park.

Produced by the Save My Future Foundation (SAMFU), Côte d'Ivoire-based IDEF and international forest organization Fern, the six-month investigation was funded by the Arcus Foundation and carries the slogan, "No Problem, There Is Plenty of Forest!"

Based on forest monitoring conducted in May 2026, researchers examined the northwestern section of Grebo-Krahn National Park, adjoining Konobo Community Forest and surrounding farming communities. The investigation also covered areas between Taï National Park and Forêt Classée de Cavally in Côte d'Ivoire, including routes near crossings of the Cavally River at Tempo.

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Despite declining international cocoa prices toward the end of 2025, pressure on forests across the Taï-Grebo-Krahn landscape remained high, the report found. It attributed continued expansion partly to declining cocoa productivity in Côte d'Ivoire and limited livelihood opportunities in Liberia, which are pushing farmers and migrant workers toward new agricultural land.

"Even if the price is low, we will keep farming because there is nothing else we can do," one farmer told researchers.

The report documented networks involving migration, land allocation, labor recruitment, plantation establishment and marketing across the two countries. Cocoa harvested in Liberia is reportedly transported across the Cavally River into Côte d'Ivoire, where it can enter commercial supply chains serving international markets, including Europe. Some produce is also believed to move through Monrovia.

These movements raise concerns about traceability and the ability of governments, exporters and international buyers to ensure cocoa supply chains are free from deforestation.

Jamesetta Cheaza-Barquo, Monitoring and Evaluation Coordinator at the Society for the Conservation of Nature of Liberia, said traditional cocoa farming beneath existing forest canopies is increasingly being replaced by practices that destroy trees.

"People were planting cocoa before; they were using the forest as a cover to plant the cocoa. But now we're seeing that people are debarking trees," she said.

Cheaza-Barquo called for urgent intervention where farming is spreading from community forests into protected national parks. She stressed that cocoa cultivation itself is not necessarily the problem, but the methods used to establish plantations.

Although researchers visited approximately 27 or more farms, she noted that the investigation did not quantify the actual extent of forest loss.

"Mining is there, but cocoa is a major driver because the practices that are being used now are far different from what was used before," she added.

Deputy Agriculture Minister for Planning and Development David K. Akoi described the findings as a regional challenge involving agriculture, migration, trade and community participation. He questioned how migrant farmers are recruited, how land is allocated and how proceeds are shared among migrants, landowners and plantation sponsors.

"It's a bigger issue. It's not just a government issue. It's a civil society issue. It's a community people's issue," Akoi said, pledging to communicate the findings to his superiors.

"We have to solve the Liberian problems the Liberian way, and we have to do it jointly, not just government," he added.

Conservationist Silas Siakor of Integrated Development and Learning cautioned that regional trade arrangements do not exempt individuals and businesses from complying with national immigration, land, trade and environmental laws.

"So what they are doing is illegal," Siakor said, calling for stronger enforcement of Liberia's residency and immigration requirements. He also warned against promoting agroforestry in natural forests where such practices could encourage further clearing.

The investigation uncovered informal land-allocation arrangements involving sponsors and migrant workers, often based on verbal agreements. Unclear boundaries between community land and protected forests reportedly contribute to encroachment and competing claims.

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Researchers cited an elder in Garleo who dismissed concerns about forest availability, saying, "No problem, there's plenty of forest."

The report recommends stronger cooperation between Liberia and Côte d'Ivoire, including joint monitoring of cocoa expansion, migration and cross-border trade. It also urges Liberia to join the African Regional Standard for Sustainable Cocoa (ARS 1000) and the European Union Sustainable Cocoa Initiative to improve traceability and promote responsible production.

Other recommendations include better coordination among forestry, agriculture, land, immigration, customs and mining authorities; stronger enforcement by the Forestry Development Authority, particularly its Wildlife Division, around Grebo-Krahn National Park; clearer protected-area boundaries; and faster customary land governance reforms.

The report warns that without coordinated action by both governments, local communities, conservation organizations and agricultural stakeholders, expanding cocoa production could intensify pressure on southeastern Liberia's forests while limiting the country's ability to capture the economic benefits of the trade.