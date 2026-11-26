President Paul Kagame opened the eighth YouthConnekt Africa Summit in Kigali on Wednesday, November 25, bringing together thousands of young people, policymakers, business leaders and investors from across the continent to discuss opportunities for young Africans.

The summit, running until November 27 at Kigali Convention Centre, is held under the theme "Shaping the Generational Mission".

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More than 5,000 delegates have attended in person and 25,000 virtual participants from across Africa.

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The event is co-hosted by the Government of Rwanda and YouthConnekt Africa, with partners including the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP), the African Union, MTN Rwanda, Imbuto Foundation, Mastercard Foundation, BRAC, Development Bank of Rwanda (BRD) and Kepler.

Speaking at the opening, Yann Gwet, Executive Director of YouthConnekt Africa, said young Africans were navigating rapid changes brought about by artificial intelligence, conflicts and economic uncertainty while still persistent barriers.

"Artificial intelligence is transforming the way we work. So young Africans are navigating these shifts while facing long-standing barriers to education and employment," Gwet said.

He said young people across the continent continued to create businesses, develop technologies and find solutions to challenges in their communities.

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However, he said a lot more needed to be done to help them turn their ideas into viable businesses and secure employment.

"That means making it easier for young people to go from training to a first job, or from a promising idea to a viable business," Gwet said, adding that governments, the private sector and development partners all had a role to play.

Minister of State for Youth and Arts Sandrine Umutoni said young Africans continued to demonstrate ambition and creativity despite the challenges facing the continent.

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She said each generation inherited both achievements and unfinished responsibilities from previous generations, adding that learning from past experiences was important in shaping the future.

Matthias Naab, Director of the UNDP Regional Service Centre for Africa and co-chair of YouthConnekt Africa, said the initiative had grown from an effort to connect young Africans with opportunities, institutions and decision-makers into a movement spanning the continent.

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He said Africa's predominantly young population presented an opportunity to transform its economies and societies, but young people needed more than programmes to realise their potential.

"Africa's young people do not simply need programmes," Naab said.

"They need ecosystems that connect their ideas and ambitions to finance, markets, leadership opportunities and lasting impact."

He cited AI, climate change, geopolitical tensions and economic fragmentation as some of the forces reshaping industries, livelihoods and investment across Africa.

Naab said young people needed opportunities to contribute to economic development, access investment and participate in decisions affecting their future.