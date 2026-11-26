Parliament staff and legislators are set to benefit from on-site driving licence services next week following an initiative aimed at bringing essential transport licensing services closer to the parliamentary community.

The Commissioner for Transport Regulation and Safety, who also serves as the Chief Licensing Officer, made the announcement after paying a courtesy call on the Speaker of Parliament to brief him on preparations for the exercise.

The exercise will officially commence next week, with the Speaker expected to lead by example by renewing his driving licence before other Members of Parliament and parliamentary staff access the services.

"We have come to brief the Rt. Hon. Speaker on the upcoming on-site issuance of driving licences to Parliament staff," the Commissioner said.

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"The exercise will officially commence next week, with the Rt. Hon. Speaker renewing his own driving licence. This will set the pace for Honourable Members and staff of Parliament to also renew and acquire their licences," he added.

The initiative follows an earlier request by Minister Byamukama to have essential transport licensing services brought directly to Parliament, a proposal the Speaker welcomed.

"We requested that essential transport licensing services be brought directly to the parliamentary community. I am glad that the Rt. Hon. Speaker accepted this proposal," Byamukama said.

He noted that the arrangement would save legislators and parliamentary employees the time and inconvenience of travelling to access driving licence services.

"This will save time for Members and staff who would otherwise have to travel to access these services," he said.

During the meeting, the Chief Licensing Officer outlined the logistical and verification arrangements put in place to ensure the exercise runs smoothly and efficiently without significantly interrupting parliamentary activities.

"We have put in place logistical and verification arrangements to ensure a smooth and efficient exercise. The exercise will be conducted with minimal disruption to parliamentary business," the Chief Licensing Officer said.

He reaffirmed the team's readiness to extend the services to Parliament and thanked the Speaker for supporting the initiative.

"We are ready to serve Parliament, and we thank the Speaker for welcoming this initiative," he added.

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The on-site exercise is expected to provide a convenient opportunity for legislators and parliamentary staff to renew existing driving licences or apply for new ones without having to leave the parliamentary premises.