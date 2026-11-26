Hundreds of farmers in Masaka City have received 350,000 coffee seedlings worth approximately Shs 800 million in a donation by the Chairman of the Patriotic League of Uganda (PLU), Gen. Muhoozi Kainerugaba, aimed at helping households recover from losses caused by prolonged drought.

The seedlings have been distributed to farmers across 201 villages in Masaka City to support the restoration of agricultural production, improve household incomes and create sustainable sources of livelihood for communities affected by prolonged dry spells.

The donation comes as farmers in the Greater Masaka region continue to grapple with the effects of unreliable rainfall, which has left crops withered, damaged gardens and caused significant financial losses for households dependent on agriculture.

The seedlings were handed over to beneficiaries at Liberation Square in Masaka, where the PLU coordinator for Masaka, who also serves as the Masaka City NRM chairperson, Rogers Bulegyeya, called on the government to prioritise irrigation as part of efforts to protect farmers against the effects of climate variability.

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Bulegyeya said dependence on rainfall alone had increasingly exposed farmers to agricultural losses, making investment in irrigation infrastructure essential for sustaining production.

"We want the Ministry of Agriculture to put much emphasis on irrigation. We are asking the government to give them enough money that can help farmers who are affected by drought with water for irrigation," Bulegyeya said.

He added that the coffee seedling distribution was also intended to strengthen PLU structures at the grassroots by encouraging local leaders to remain actively involved in initiatives aimed at improving community livelihoods.

PLU Women Coordinator for Greater Masaka, Sarah Kiyimba, urged beneficiaries to take good care of the seedlings and ensure they grow to maturity, saying the donation presented an opportunity for farmers to rebuild their livelihoods following the economic setbacks caused by drought.

Kiyimba cautioned farmers against neglecting the young plants, emphasising the importance of proper planting, maintenance and management to ensure the intervention delivers lasting benefits.

Meanwhile, the Kasijjagirwa Armoured Brigade Commander, Pande Kajuba, said Uganda's focus should increasingly shift towards fighting poverty following efforts to secure peace and stability.

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Kajuba encouraged residents to embrace coffee farming, describing agriculture as an important pathway to household wealth creation, improved incomes and national economic development.

He urged beneficiaries to make productive use of the seedlings and expand coffee production, noting that agriculture remains central to improving livelihoods and strengthening the country's economic prospects.

The Kimanya-Kabonera Division Resident City Commissioner, Mariam Kaberuka, said the donation was an important intervention towards helping farmers recover from the economic hardships caused by prolonged dry spells.

She encouraged beneficiaries to properly manage the seedlings and take advantage of the opportunity to rebuild their livelihoods, adding that sustained agricultural activities could help households gradually recover from the losses they had suffered.

The beneficiaries welcomed the donation and commended Gen. Muhoozi for supporting farmers at a time when many households are still struggling to recover from drought-related losses.

However, they appealed to the government and other well-wishers to provide additional agricultural support, particularly fertilisers and other essential farming inputs, saying access to seedlings alone may not be enough to address the challenges facing farmers.

They noted that continued support, combined with improved access to irrigation water and other agricultural inputs, would be critical in restoring production, improving crop yields and building resilience against future droughts.

The initiative is expected to give farmers across the 201 villages an opportunity to expand coffee production while strengthening household livelihoods and contributing to Uganda's coffee sector.