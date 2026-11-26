Uganda's proposed Consociational Democracy talks are facing growing uncertainty, with several political actors questioning the methodology, inclusiveness and government's commitment to the proposed negotiations.

The initiative, which seeks to bring political stakeholders together to discuss power-sharing, national reconciliation and political stability, has attracted reservations from the Forum for Democratic Change (FDC), the Alliance for National Transformation (ANT), the People's Front for Freedom (PFF) and the National Unity Platform (NUP).

Their concerns have raised questions about whether the proposed negotiations can achieve meaningful progress without the participation of some of the key political actors they are intended to bring together.

Political analyst Dr Yusuf Sserunkuuma has questioned whether Uganda currently has the necessary conditions for a consociational arrangement, arguing that such frameworks are traditionally pursued in situations where competing political groups face a crisis that requires negotiated power-sharing.

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He says the proposed process raises fundamental questions about its methodology and inclusiveness, particularly given the apparent absence of key stakeholders, including religious and cultural institutions, civil society organisations, academics and other political actors.

Sserunkuuma has also questioned why issues such as abductions, sectarianism and governance failures should be subjected to negotiations, arguing that the government already has the authority and responsibility to address them.

He maintains that the government should demonstrate its commitment to resolving these concerns through concrete action rather than inviting political actors to negotiate over matters that fall within its constitutional mandate.

Steven Kalaali has similarly questioned the government's goodwill, arguing that meaningful engagement will be difficult to achieve when concerns raised by political actors remain unresolved.

He points to the continued detention of political prisoners, saying their release would send a positive signal and help build confidence among the parties expected to participate in the proposed negotiations.

The apparent lack of a clear public position from President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni on the proposed talks, alongside remarks by Chief of Defence Forces Gen. Muhoozi Kainerugaba distancing himself from the process, has further fuelled questions about the level of support within government and the wider political establishment.

However, the Democratic Front (DF) and the Democratic Party (DP) have urged political actors opposed to the initiative to reconsider their positions and use the proposed negotiations to raise their concerns.

Democratic Front spokesperson Mike Mabike argues that the proposed Consociational Democracy Agreement should not be viewed as a comprehensive solution to Uganda's political challenges.

He says that while power-sharing and national reconciliation are important, the country must also address broader constitutional questions, the devolution of power and other governance concerns that are not adequately covered in the proposal.

Mabike maintains that the agreement should complement other proposals for political reform rather than be treated as the sole pathway to resolving the country's political challenges.

The Democratic Party's Kennedy Mutenyo has similarly urged political actors not to reject the process before engaging with its proponents.

He argues that participation would provide an opportunity for stakeholders to discuss the proposed framework, influence the agenda and agree on the issues that should be prioritised during negotiations.

The contrasting positions expose one of the biggest challenges facing the proposed initiative: while some political actors want the government to demonstrate goodwill and address outstanding concerns before negotiations begin, others believe these issues can be resolved through dialogue.

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At the centre of the debate is the question of trust, with stakeholders expected to establish whether the government and participating political actors are genuinely committed to a process that could lead to meaningful political reforms.

The proposed talks will also have to overcome questions surrounding representation, the scope of negotiations and the extent to which different political, religious, cultural and civil society groups will be involved.

As discussions continue, attention is increasingly turning to whether the proponents can build sufficient confidence, secure the participation of key stakeholders and agree on a common agenda.

For now, uncertainty remains over who will participate, what issues will be negotiated and whether the proposed Consociational Democracy process can evolve from a contested political initiative into a credible platform for national dialogue and reconciliation.