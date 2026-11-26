press release

Usman commended Kogi State Governor, Ahmed Usman Ododo, for ensuring that the African Democratic Congress rally proceeded without disruption

A chieftain of the ruling All Progressives Congress, Mohammed Usman, has said the peaceful conduct of former Vice-President Atiku Abubakar's campaign rally in Kogi State reflected President Bola Tinubu's directive on peaceful political activities ahead of the 2027 general elections.

Usman commended Kogi State Governor, Ahmed Usman Ododo, for ensuring thatthe African Democratic Congress rally proceeded without disruption, describing the development as evidence of the need for political tolerance and peaceful participation.

Atiku, the ADC presidential candidate, held the rally in Kogi State as part of his political engagements ahead of the 2027 elections.

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In a statement titled, "Let's Shun Violence: Our Campaigns Must Be About Issues That Promote the Welfare of Our People," Usman urged the former Vice-President and his party to acknowledge the peaceful conduct of the event.

"Atiku can now testify to what happened in Kogi State, where he and his party held a peaceful rally," Usman said.

He attributed the peaceful atmosphere to Ododo's efforts and the implementation of Tinubu's directive, adding that the President had cautioned politicians and their supporters against violence and pledged firm action against political thuggery and other anti-democratic activities.

According to him, Tinubu had also directed security agencies to maintain public order and confront anyone seeking to disrupt it.

"We are aware that some bad elements were hoping for violence so they could blame Mr President. However, we thank God for Governor Usman Ododo, who as the Chief Security Officer of the state ensured that the President's directive was implemented to the letter," the APC chieftain said.

"Atiku came to Kogi State for a campaign, and our party did what was necessary to ensure peace. The President's directive was not just words; it was put into action."

Usman urged political parties to focus on issues affecting Nigerians and promote peaceful engagement rather than personal attacks.

He called on political leaders to respect opposing views, promote unity and ensure that their activities did not undermine democratic participation.

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The APC chieftain also addressed reports of campaign-related violence in Delta, Sokoto and Kebbi states, denying that the ruling party was involved in the incidents.

He argued that the reported incidents should not be attributed to the APC, saying they arose from local political disputes and the actions of individual actors.

He maintained that political disagreements should be resolved through lawful and democratic processes, urging parties to make the 2027 campaigns issue-based.