Private operators could be allowed to establish and manage waste management sites under a proposed law seeking to improve waste management and encourage greater private sector participation in the sector.

This is one of the components of the proposed law on environment and climate change which was tabled this week in parliament by the Minister of Environment Bernadette Arakwiye.

In the wake of the presentation of the draft law, experts have reacted to the possibility of having private management of waste sites.

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Paulin Buregeya, a waste management expert and Chief Executive Officer of COPED Ltd, welcomed the move, pointing out that if private operators own the initiative, there will be sustainable management of waste.

He noted that the government had reached a critical point in its efforts to establish waste collection and treatment facilities across all districts.

He said that three facilities built in Nyanza, Kayonza and Nyagatare had faced management challenges when operated by district authorities.

"The opportunity for private operators to establish and manage waste management sites comes at the right time," he said.

Currently government is building three more waste facilities in Musanze, Rubavu and Karongi districts.

There are also others in the pipeline in Rusizi, Karongi and Muhanga.

Buregeya argues that these new ones should be put into the hands of private operators.

Waste management tops the list of environmental issues requiring government attention, according to a survey conducted by Transparency International Rwanda (TI-Rwanda) across five districts.

Illegal waste dumping was identified as a major challenge by 53 per cent of respondents, while 41 per cent cited inadequate waste collection services and 32.22 per cent pointed to a shortage of collection facilities

Abias Maniragaba, an environmental scientist, said there are a number of initiatives that need to be incentivised, but the most needed is the reduction of waste emission of all kinds.

The proposed law says, "a person may establish a waste disposal site after obtaining a licence issued by the competent authority."

A waste disposal site is established in the area designated for that purpose in accordance with the approved master plan land use and development.

An order of the minister in charge of infrastructure will determine the design, required infrastructure, material and equipment for each category of waste disposal site, and its management.

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A holder of licence for operating a waste disposal site receives segregated wastes, treats and disposes the waste in a manner that ensures environmental safety and regulatory compliance.

The personnel working from the waste disposal site has to be trained and equipped with appropriate protective equipment and containment systems to prevent harm to human health.