Independent verification finds carbon removals exceeded assessed emissions by nearly 33,000 tonnes in 2025.

Black tea produced by Rwanda's Mulindi, Shagasha and Nshili Kivu factories in 2025 has received independent carbon-neutrality certification, following an assessment of emissions and recognised carbon removals within defined boundaries.

The Wood Foundation Africa (TWFA) announced the development on November 24, 2026. Earthood Services Limited, an environmental sustainability and carbon offset validation and verification firm, issued the certification on October 30, 2026.

The certification covers black tea produced by the three factories during 2025, within the defined assessment boundaries. It does not extend to future production or the tea's entire journey to consumers.

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The assessment recorded combined emissions of 24,076 tonnes of carbon dioxide equivalent (CO₂e) across the factories, against approximately 57,002 tonnes of recognised carbon removals. Recognised carbon removals therefore exceeded assessed emissions by approximately 32,926 tonnes of CO₂e. The findings do not mean the factories produced no emissions; rather, recognised removals associated with plantations and shade trees surpassed emissions within the assessed scope.

The programme was initiated and managed by The Wood Foundation Africa (TWFA), in partnership with the Government of Rwanda, the United Kingdom's Foreign, Commonwealth & Development Office (FCDO) and the three factories.

The factories submitted data on greenhouse-gas emissions, energy use and carbon removals. Focal Climate assessed the data and calculated their carbon footprints, while Earthood independently verified the carbon-neutrality claims against ISO 14068-1:2023 and ISO 14064-3:2019 standards.

The certification could help the factories demonstrate their environmental performance and differentiate their tea in international markets, attracting buyers seeking independently verified environmental credentials.

In 2025, the three factories collectively received 33 million kilogrammes of green leaf from 14,000 smallholder farmers and tea estates associated with some of the factories. The green leaf was valued at about $9 million. The factories produced approximately 7.6 million kilogrammes of tea, valued at $19 million.

"Congratulations to Mulindi, Shagasha, and Nshili Kivu for their carbon neutrality certification. At a broader level, this achievement underscores Rwanda's ability to produce tea in a sustainable and responsible manner. I note the sequestration capacity of the woodlots as being particularly important in managing the carbon footprint. Here I think Rwanda has done particularly well. This includes sustainably managed factory-owned plantations, co-management of government forest areas, and introduction of high-yielding Eucalyptus clones - all of which are widespread practices throughout the industry," said David Knopp, Chief Executive Officer of TWFA.

A milestone for the tea sector in Rwanda and East Africa

Dr Olivier Kamana, Permanent Secretary at the Ministry of Agriculture and Animal Resources, said the certification showed how collaboration between government, tea factories and development partners could advance sustainable tea production while protecting the natural resources on which farmers depend.

"Rwanda's agricultural transformation must deliver prosperity while safeguarding the natural resources on which our farmers depend. This achievement shows how government, industry and development partners can work together to advance our climate ambitions. Our responsibility now is to extend these practices across the tea sector and ensure farmers share in the benefits."

Claude Bizimana, Chief Executive Officer of the National Agricultural Export Development Board (NAEB), said the certification could strengthen the competitiveness of Rwandan tea, support environmental protection and create opportunities for better returns to farmers.

"Rwanda is proud to have tea companies earn carbon-neutrality certification. Reducing emissions helps protect our environment, opens doors to new markets and creates opportunities for better returns to our tea farmers. I congratulate Mulindi, Shagasha and Nshili Kivu and encourage all tea factories in Rwanda to follow their example."

Allison Thorpe, British High Commissioner to Rwanda, said the achievement reflected more than a decade of UK investment and partnership in the country's tea sector.

"The carbon-neutral certification of Mulindi, Shagasha and Nshili Kivu shows that climate action and commercial success can go hand in hand. Over a decade of partnership, the UK has invested in Rwanda's tea sector, working with the Government of Rwanda, The Wood Foundation Africa, smallholder farmers and the private sector to build a greener, more competitive sector that delivers for farmers, businesses and the environment."

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Rwanda exported about 40.1 million kilogrammes of tea worth $118.7 million in 2025. The sector supports more than 50,000 tea farmers countrywide.

Tracking progress beyond certification

TWFA and the factories intend to use the assessment as a basis for monitoring their carbon performance annually and identifying further opportunities to reduce emissions through improvements in energy use, transport and farming practices.

The certification comes as Rwanda works to strengthen its position in international tea markets. The country is developing a national tea-sector strategy focused on branding, market expansion and competitiveness and these certifications provide much needed impetus for the government's effort.

TWFA has worked in Rwanda since 2010, partnering with government, investors, businesses and farming communities to support the development of the tea sector.