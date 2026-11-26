Malawi's Congress Party has been thrown into turmoil after a group of veterans and concerned members demanded an urgent meeting with party president Lazarus Chakwera, warning that they could take the matter to court.

The Council of MCP Veterans and Concerned Members, led by former Southern Region chairperson Dennis Nanthumba, has written to Chakwera asking him to sit down with them as a matter of urgency.

Letters show the group has given him seven days to respond to a petition, delivered to his office on November 10, seeking an emergency convention.

The veterans say members who oppose proposed changes to the party constitution, which would extend Chakwera's time in charge, are being bullied.

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They allege some have faced intimidation, threats and violence for speaking out. They want any meeting to take place in a peaceful environment where everyone can speak freely without fear.

The petition calls for an emergency convention to debate presidential term limits, the demarcation of party regions and districts, and the fees charged to stand in committee elections.

In the follow-up letter, Nanthumba warned that the group could seek relief through the courts if the party fails to respond within the week.

At the heart of the row is whether Chakwera can stand again.

The petitioners argue his term has already expired under the party constitution, which limits the presidency to two five-year terms.

Chakwera insists that his term runs until 2029 and that the party will decide his political future.

The fight comes as the MCP rolls out reforms, including grassroots-to-regional elections between May 2026 and May 2027, the scrapping of nomination fees and moves to correct regional imbalances in its leadership.