Malawi's medicines regulator has ordered a nationwide recall of Metmin, a metformin tablet used to treat diabetes, after finding that the study supporting its registration was falsified.

The Pharmacy and Medicines Regulatory Authority (PMRA) said in a public safety alert issued on November 24, 2026, that all batches of Metmin 500mg tablets must be withdrawn.

The order applies to Dawa Life Sciences Limited, based in Nairobi, Kenya, and its Malawian distributor, UNICHEM (2005) Company.

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The regulator said the bioequivalence study submitted to register the product was falsified.

Bioequivalence tests show whether a generic medicine releases its active ingredient into the bloodstream at the same rate and extent as the original.

Without a valid study, PMRA said, there is no proof that Metmin works as well as it should.

PMRA has revoked the product's marketing authorisation, meaning it can no longer be sold, distributed or supplied in Malawi.

Hospitals, clinics, pharmacies and distributors must remove the tablets from circulation regardless of batch number or expiry date.

They have been told to stop selling and dispensing the product, check all stock, quarantine it and label it clearly.

Stock should be returned to UNICHEM (2005) Company or Pharmaned (2011) Company, which PMRA said would receive full credit for returned stock.

The recall is classed as Class II, which means the product may not work as intended because its bioequivalence has not been shown. It applies at wholesale, retail and user level, including hospitals, clinics and dispensaries.

PMRA said diabetes requires lifelong, consistent control, and a medicine that does not release its active ingredient properly can lead to poor blood sugar control even when taken every day.

The regulator described the recall as a precaution to protect patients.