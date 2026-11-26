Four police officers have appeared in court facing criminal abuse of office charges after allegedly facilitating the removal of preacher Uebert Angel from a police station while he was supposed to be in custody following his arrest on Sunday.

Angel born Uebert Mudzanire was arrested on allegations of aggravated indecent assault and detained at Highlands Police Station under detention book number 1181/2026.

However, he allegedly disappeared from the police station for more than two hours without being booked into the cells, with the assistance of four police officers: Joshua Manyena (42), Nyasha Mandaraza (35), Dennis Kudakwashe Paganga (34) and Alexander Marufu (38).

According to the State, detectives from CID Headquarters investigated Angel's whereabouts after receiving a tip-off from an unidentified caller that the preacher had been removed from the police cells and taken to an undisclosed location.

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The detectives arrived at Highlands Police Station at around 1am on November 23 but allegedly found neither Angel nor Paganga, who was in possession of the cell keys.

The two reportedly returned to the station about two hours later, raising questions over how a detained suspect could be absent from the police station without the knowledge of the investigating officers.

Prosecutors allege that Angel was deliberately spared the usual treatment of other detainees, with the four officers conspiring to ensure he did not spend the night in the male police cells.

Instead, they allegedly took him to an unknown location, while other male suspects, including Mutero Mutero, who was being held for public drinking, remained behind bars.

A subsequent check with inmates reportedly established that Angel had never been booked into the cells.

The State alleges that the officers' conduct violated their official duties to receive, record and safely detain prisoners placed in police custody.

The four appeared before Harare magistrate Ignatio Mhene, represented by lawyer Tawanda Takaindisa. They were remanded to today for the continuation of their bail application.