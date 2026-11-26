The presidential candidate of the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC), Peter Obi, has accused President Bola Tinubu's administration of worsening poverty in the country, saying Nigerians should not continue to endure the hardship.

Obi said his proposed government with former Kano State Governor Rabiu Kwankwaso would prioritise job creation, production, poverty reduction and the responsible management of public resources.

He spoke on Wednesday at the NDC town hall meeting in Edo State, where he urged Nigerians to support the party in the 2027 general election.

"Tinubu has put everybody into poverty; that poverty must not continue," Obi said.

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The former Anambra State governor said his ambition was to move Nigeria away from a consumption-driven economy towards one focused on production, arguing that such a shift would create jobs and improve living conditions.

"We want to build a new Nigeria that is possible. We want to remove Nigeria from consumption to production so all of you can have jobs. We want to pull Nigerians out of poverty, we want to build a country that cares for everybody," he said.

Obi also promised to tackle corruption and ensure that public resources were deployed for the benefit of citizens.

"We want to build a country, where people will no longer steal public money. Public money must be used for public good. That's what we want to do," he said.

Calling on supporters to remain vigilant during the 2027 elections, the NDC candidate urged voters to stay at their polling units after casting their ballots until the votes were counted.

He said the party would not want its votes compromised through electoral malpractice.

"We want you to go out in 2027, you're our polling agents. When you vote, don't go home. Stay there until your vote is counted. We don't want them to rig us out. We must get it right this time because we want to build a better society," Obi said.

He urged Nigerians to vote for him and Kwankwaso, saying their proposed administration would be led by people committed to serving the country.

"Vote Kwankwaso and I to start that new Nigeria. We want to make sure that we have a government of people, who have compassion, who have commitment, who have the energy to do the job," he added.

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Obi further pledged to build a society where opportunities would not depend on personal connections or family background.

"We want to build a society where a child of nobody can be somebody without knowing anybody," he said.