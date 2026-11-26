The NDLEA Chairman, Buba Marwa, disclosed that a 63-year-old drug baron was arrested alongside five Mexicans.

The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) has dismantled another industrial-scale methamphetamine laboratory, intercepting a total of 1,512 kg of methamphetamine, finished and in production, with an estimated value of ₦303.9 billion in Enugu State.

The NDLEA Chairman, Buba Marwa, disclosed this while addressing a news conference on Wednesday in Abuja.

Mr Marwa, a retired brigadier-general, said that 6.68 tonnes of 20 different types of precursor and essential chemicals and an array of industrial equipment for making the illicit substance were also recovered from the clandestine factory

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He said a 63-year-old drug baron was arrested alongside five Mexican meth specialists who were smuggled into the country with forged passports to produce the Class 'A' drug on Nigerian soil.

He also said the drug baron, popularly known as "Over Size," is a businessman who holds a traditional title in Anambra State.

He added that the suspect built the industrial complex behind San Savanna Oil Company Limited, at Kilometre ½ Abakaliki Expressway, Emene, Enugu, complete with living quarters for the Mexicans.

This, he said, enabled them to live there and produce in the same place without being seen in town.

The NDLEA chairman described it as one of the agency's most carefully planned, intelligence-led operations.

'The operation began in faraway Mexico'

According to Mr Marwa, the operation began in faraway Mexico, ran through Colombia, France and the Republic of Benin, crossed into Lagos, and ended in an industrial complex in Enugu.

Mr Marwa explained that the agency's Special Operations Unit (SOU) began working on critical intelligence in April 2026.

He said the agency had identified the drug baron as a specialist in setting up clandestine methamphetamine laboratories with links to Oscar Ramos-Cardenas, a Mexican known for large-scale, industrial-grade methamphetamine production.

"From that moment, he was a marked man. Our officers opened a file on him, and we watched and waited," the NDLEA boss said.

"On 25 August, we received intelligence on the flight itineraries of five Mexican nationals, all identified as methamphetamine experts who were travelling from Mexico to Nigeria.

"Our analysis left no room for doubt: they were coming to set up an industrial-scale meth laboratory on Nigerian soil.

"Working closely with the Nigeria Immigration Service, we ensured that when they landed here in Abuja on 28 August, they were denied entry.

"They were put on the next available flight back to Mexico. On that same day, our officers found out that the drug baron had travelled from Enugu to Abuja to receive the visiting Mexicans.

"His own bank records later confirmed the hotel payment in Abuja that day. The visitors he came to receive were the very men we had just sent back," Mr Marwa said.

Drug baron, collaborators chose new route, procured forged passports

Mr Marwa said the drug baron and his foreign collaborators, however, worked out a new route.

He said the meth experts were flown from Bogotá, Colombia, through Paris, France, to the Republic of Benin, while the drug baron procured forged Argentine, Colombian and Chilean passports.

He said they were sent by a driver to Cotonou, where the Mexicans handed over their genuine passports and took on new identities.

"On 19 September, the agency was alerted to the arrival of five Mexicans in Cotonou, intending to slip into Nigeria through the land border," he said.

This time, Mr Marwa said, the agency deliberately chose to let them in.

"We wanted the whole network, the meth specialist, the financier, the factory and the product. Sending them home a second time would only have postponed the problem," he stated.

The NDLEA chairman said three of the Mexicans crossed into Nigeria through the Seme Border Post on 20 September while the remaining two followed on 21 September, on a road trip arranged by the drug baron.

Mr Marwa said that with NDLEA special operatives embedded in their every move, the drug baron received them in Lagos and lodged them in a hotel.

He said NDLEA operatives observed him having breakfast with them on 22 September before moving them to Enugu.

"The Mexicans lived and worked in the San Savanna complex; the drug baron stayed at Adig Suites, 2 Nwafor Orizu Street, Enugu.

"The drug baron was moving about in three vehicles: a blue Toyota Corolla, a red Toyota RAV4 and a Lexus RX 350."

NDLEA officers kept watch

Mr Marwa said that throughout September and October, NDLEA officers kept watch at both locations, adding that during surveillance, the operatives watched the drug baron's blue Corolla drive into San Savanna, stay a few minutes, and return to Adig Suites.

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"Assisted by appropriate tools such as the deployment of a drone and other intelligence deductions, we were able to put all pieces together by 7 November.

"Having got all this down, it was now time to strike. On 9 November, we assembled over 200 personnel of our Strike Force and Enugu State Command into a staging area.

"On 10 November, I gave the order to take down the lab. At about 5 a.m. on 11 November, operatives of our SOU, the Strike Force, the Forensic Directorate and the Enugu State Command carried out simultaneous raids on both locations.

"All personnel were appropriately deployed with clear tasks--those for outer cordon, inner cordon, search and arrest.

"At the San Savanna complex, our men stormed the laboratory and the adjoining guest house, which also served as a stash house.

"All five Mexicans were arrested at the scene, in the middle of production. At the same time, at Adig Suites, our operatives arrested Ezeike in Room 106," he said.