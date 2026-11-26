Nigeria has formally deposited its instrument of ratification of the landmark High Seas Treaty with the United Nations, becoming a party to the agreement ahead of its inaugural Conference of the Parties in January 2027

The Nigerian government has formally submitted its instrument of ratification of the landmark High Seas Treaty to the United Nations, completing the process of becoming a party to the agreement on conserving and sustainably using marine biodiversity in areas beyond national jurisdiction.

The document was officially submitted to the United Nations headquarters in New York on Tuesday by Nigeria's Permanent Representative to the UN, Jimoh Ibrahim.

Top government officials familiar with the process told this newspaper that submitting the instrument formally confirms Nigeria's status as a party to the BBNJ Agreement, following its initial signing of the treaty on 3 May 2024.

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"Now we are a party, not just a signatory to the treaty," an official championing the ratification process across the African continent told our correspondent.

The instrument of ratification submitted to the UN and obtained by this newspaper bears the signature of President Bola Tinubu, dated 20th October.

"Now Therefore, I, BOLA AHMED TINUBU, GCFR, President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, on behalf of the Government of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, hereby ratify the Agreement under the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea on the Conservation and Sustainable Use of Marine Biological Diversity of Areas Beyond National Jurisdiction and undertake to perform and carry out the stipulations therein contained," the president stated in the document.

By submitting the instrument, Nigeria can fully participate as a party in the inaugural Conference of the Parties (COP) to the BBNJ Agreement, scheduled to be held in the United States from 11 to 22 January 2027.

According to the High Seas Treaty tracker, more than 100 countries have ratified the agreement. With less than two months to the treaty's first Conference of the Parties, Nigeria becomes one of the latest countries to join the global pact.

What is the BBNJ Agreement?

The BBNJ Agreement, also known as the High Seas Treaty, is an international legally binding instrument under the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS). It seeks to protect and ensure the sustainable use of marine biological diversity in areas beyond national jurisdiction.

Adopted by consensus in June 2023 after nearly two decades of negotiations, the agreement entered into force on 17 January 2026.

The treaty covers ocean areas beyond the jurisdiction of individual countries, which account for nearly two-thirds of the world's ocean surface. It establishes a framework to address threats to marine biodiversity, strengthen international cooperation, and ensure that benefits from ocean resources are shared equitably.

The agreement has four major pillars.

Area-based management tools, including Marine Protected Areas

The agreement establishes mechanisms through which countries can propose, consult on and monitor marine protected areas in international waters.

These measures are expected to help implement the Kunming-Montreal Global Biodiversity Framework's 30x30 target, which seeks to conserve at least 30 per cent of the world's land and oceans by 2030. They also support Sustainable Development Goal 14, which focuses on conserving and sustainably using oceans, seas, and marine resources.

The agreement also empowers the Conference of the Parties to adopt emergency measures where natural phenomena or human activities have caused, or are likely to cause, serious or irreversible harm to marine biodiversity in areas beyond national jurisdiction.

However, some governance arrangements for these protected areas will require further clarification and COP decisions.

Environmental impact assessments and strategic environmental assessments

The treaty requires parties to conduct environmental impact assessments before undertaking planned activities under their jurisdiction or control that may cause substantial pollution or significant harmful changes to the marine environment in areas beyond national jurisdiction.

Environmental impact assessments provide a structured review of the potential environmental consequences of proposed activities before they are undertaken, allowing harmful impacts to be avoided, minimised or managed.

The agreement also provides for strategic environmental assessments of plans and programmes involving activities that may affect the marine environment.

These provisions are expected to strengthen ocean research and data collection, particularly given the limited scientific understanding of marine ecosystems and the impacts of human activities on them.

They could also improve countries' ability to monitor and respond to emerging threats, including marine heatwaves, ocean acidification, species loss and harmful algal blooms.

Marine genetic resources and benefit-sharing

The agreement sets rules for collecting and using marine genetic resources, including biological materials from marine plants, animals and microorganisms that have scientific or commercial value.

These resources have potential applications in pharmaceuticals, cosmetics, biotechnology and food production.

The treaty provides for sharing benefits derived from the use of marine genetic resources, including monetary benefits such as payments from commercial products and non-monetary benefits such as access to research data, scientific samples, training, and technology.

It also addresses digital sequence information derived from marine genetic resources.

The implementation of benefit-sharing arrangements, including the treatment of digital sequence information, is expected to feature among the issues requiring further consideration by the COP and relevant subsidiary bodies.

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Fishing and military activities are excluded from the scope of these provisions.

Capacity-building, technology transfer and financing

The fourth pillar focuses on supporting developing countries, particularly least developed countries and small island developing states, to participate effectively in implementing the agreement.

The treaty provides for capacity-building, marine technology transfer, scientific cooperation, knowledge-sharing, and institutional support.

Its financial arrangements include a Voluntary Trust Fund, a Special Fund to which developed-country parties are expected to contribute, resources from the Global Environment Facility and other funding mechanisms that may be approved by the COP.

However, several implementation questions remain, including funding eligibility, access procedures and the practical arrangements for distributing financial benefits derived from marine genetic resources.

These issues are expected to form part of the discussions as countries begin implementing the agreement.

At the just-concluded CBD COP17 in Armenia, PREMIUM TIMES reported that the Nigerian government has identified regional coordination, scientific cooperation, effective enforcement, and sustainable financing as key strategies to establish effective high-seas marine protected areas (MPAs) across West Africa and beyond.