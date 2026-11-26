The lawmakers warned that recurring attacks on political gatherings could undermine public safety and the credibility of the 2027 general elections.

The House of Representatives has asked President Bola Tinubu to closely monitor the deteriorating security situation in Delta State and consider invoking constitutional emergency powers if the violence escalates into an actual or imminent breakdown of public order.

The lawmakers also called for a special police investigation into a series of attacks on political campaigns and rallies across the state, urging authorities to identify and prosecute both the perpetrators and their sponsors.

The resolutions followed the adoption of a motion of urgent public importance sponsored by Benedict Etanabene (PDP, Delta State), during Wednesday's plenary.

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The motion was prompted by recurring violence at political gatherings in the state, particularly the 23 November attack on the campaign activities of former Deputy President of the Senate, Ovie Omo-Agege, in Uduere community, Ughelli North Local Government Area. The incident left six people dead and several others injured.

Presenting the motion, Mr Etanabene said the repeated attacks had created an atmosphere of fear among political parties, candidates, their supporters and residents, undermining their constitutional right to participate in democratic activities.

He cited several incidents, including violence during a political procession along Nnebisi Road in Asaba on 7 November, which resulted in one death and injuries to five people, according to figures confirmed by the police.

He also recalled an attack on a political party's campaign team at Okpai, Ward 4, Ndokwa East Local Government Area, on 11 November, in which five members were reportedly injured.

Another incident occurred in September during a political mobilisation exercise in Effurun, Uvwie Local Government Area, where a participant sustained machete injuries and later died in hospital.

Mr Etanabene said the latest violence in Uduere, where suspected political thugs reportedly killed at least six people, demonstrated the need for urgent intervention by the federal government and security agencies.

He warned that allowing the attacks to continue could trigger a wider breakdown of law and order, threaten peaceful coexistence and undermine confidence in the electoral process ahead of the 2027 general elections.

"The increasing frequency of attacks on political activities, if not urgently addressed, could escalate into widespread breakdown of law and order, threaten peaceful coexistence and undermine the credibility of the democratic process ahead of the 2027 General Elections," he said.

The lawmaker further expressed concern that the recurrence of violence indicated possible shortcomings in existing security arrangements, warning that failure to arrest and prosecute those responsible could encourage further attacks.

Following the adoption of the motion without debate, the House urged Mr Tinubu, as Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, to direct security agencies to take immediate steps to prevent further violence and loss of lives in Delta State.

It also called on the Inspector-General of Police to deploy adequate personnel, including tactical and intelligence units, to identified security flashpoints across the state.

The lawmakers specifically demanded a comprehensive, impartial and independent investigation into all reported attacks on political activities, including efforts to establish the identities of those who carried them out and the individuals or groups financing them.

They further urged the police and other security agencies to provide adequate protection for political rallies, campaigns, processions and other lawful political activities, regardless of the political affiliation of their organisers.

Mr Etanabene cautioned security operatives against remaining passive when political gatherings came under attack.

"The police, when present, should not act as bystanders, watching the unfolding chaos," he said.

Emergency powers

In one of its major resolutions, the House urged President Tinubu to monitor developments in Delta State and consider invoking Section 305 of the 1999 Constitution, as amended, if the situation meets the constitutional threshold for declaring a state of emergency.

Section 305 provides for the proclamation of a state of emergency where there is an actual breakdown of public order and public safety, or an imminent danger of such a breakdown, among other constitutionally prescribed circumstances.

The lawmakers also called on the federal government to provide medical assistance and other necessary support to those injured in the attacks and families of the deceased.

They mandated the House Committees on Police Affairs, National Security and Intelligence, Electoral Matters, and Political Parties Matters to engage the Inspector-General of Police and other relevant security agencies over the incidents.

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The committees are expected to report back to the House within two weeks with recommendations for immediate and long-term measures to address the violence.

The House also asked the Inspector-General of Police to invite all governorship candidates in Delta State for a meeting to remind them of the constitutional provisions and Electoral Act governing political campaigns and electioneering activities.

Background

The renewed legislative intervention follows the killing of six people during the 23 November attack on Mr Omo-Agege's campaign activities in Uduere community.

The Nigeria Police Force confirmed the casualties on 24 November, while the Inspector-General of Police ordered a comprehensive and impartial investigation into the incident, including an examination of the conduct of officers deployed to the scene.

The Delta State Government subsequently imposed a dusk-to-dawn curfew across Ughelli North Local Government Area following the killings.

Governor Sheriff Oborevwori also directed security agencies to track down and arrest those responsible.