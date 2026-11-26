The commission advises subscribers and the general public to obtain information and guidance through official NAHCON channels and designated HSS partner banks.

The National Hajj Commission of Nigeria (NAHCON) has assured intending pilgrims who paid for the 2027 Hajj but could not secure slots that they will be given priority in the 2028 pilgrimage, subject to the availability of approved quotas and regulatory requirements.

The commission said it could not accommodate all eligible applicants because Saudi Arabia reduced Hajj slots globally, affecting intending pilgrims across countries, including Nigeria.

In a statement issued on Wednesday by Mohammed Shafii, head of Information and Publication of NAHCON, the commission acknowledged the disappointment of affected Hajj Savings Scheme (HSS) subscribers and other Nigerian Muslims who met the financial requirements but could not secure places for the 2027 pilgrimage.

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NAHCON said it appreciated their patience, sacrifices and commitment to fulfilling the religious obligation, adding that it was required to operate within the quotas, regulations and timelines approved by Saudi authorities.

The commission explained that the Saudi government imposed the reduction in slots due to space constraints, resulting in a backlog of intending pilgrims across the Hajj Savings Scheme and state Muslim pilgrims' welfare boards, agencies and commissions.

Read the full statement

2027 HAJJ ALLOCATION AND THE POSITION OF HAJJ SAVINGS SCHEME SUBSCRIBERS

The National Hajj Commission of Nigeria (NAHCON) acknowledges the disappointment of Hajj Savings Scheme (HSS) subscribers and indeed many Nigerian Muslims who fulfilled the financial requirements for the 2027 Hajj but could not secure slots, and appreciates their patience, sacrifices and commitment towards fulfilling this important religious obligation.

Nigeria, like other countries, is affected by the global reduction in Hajj slots imposed by the Saudi authorities due to space constraints. This has resulted in a backlog of intending pilgrims across the HSS, State Muslim Pilgrims' Welfare Boards, Agencies and Commissions, and many intending pilgrims. NAHCON is required to operate within approved quotas, regulations and timelines.

The Commission, however, welcomes the Saudi Government's continued investment in Hajj infrastructure and remains hopeful that additional slots will become available in subsequent seasons.

For clarity, the Hajj Savings Scheme is a structured savings and investment initiative that enables intending pilgrims to save gradually while earning applicable investment returns. It is not a pay-as-you-go arrangement, and full payment does not automatically guarantee slot allocation for a particular Hajj season.

Eligible subscribers and intending pilgrims who fulfilled the payment requirements for the 2027 Hajj but could not be accommodated will be accorded priority for the 2028 Hajj, subject to approved quotas and regulatory requirements.

Intending pilgrims targeting the 2028 Hajj are advised to complete their required savings by the conclusion of the 2027 Hajj to facilitate timely reconciliation and registration.

Affected subscribers may exercise either of the following options:

* Request a Refund: Approach their respective HSS partner banks to initiate withdrawals in accordance with established procedures.

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* Roll Over to 2028: Retain their savings in the Scheme and continue to earn applicable investment returns, which may help offset future Hajj fares.

To strengthen allocation management, address existing backlogs and improve planning, NAHCON is developing a National Hajj Database in collaboration with State Muslim Pilgrims' Welfare Boards, Agencies and Commissions, HSS partner banks and other relevant stakeholders.

The Commission advises subscribers and the general public to obtain information and guidance through official NAHCON channels and designated HSS partner banks.

NAHCON remains committed to equitable slot allocation, regulatory compliance, transparency and the welfare of Nigerian pilgrims.

Signed

Management