Cement demand in Nigeria is set for a modest recovery into 2027, driven largely by public infrastructure spending and dry-season construction, even as private demand remains weak, CardinalStone Partners has said.

In its Cement Sector Update released on Wednesday, the firm estimated cement demand at about 33.0 million tonnes in 2026, up from about 32.0 million tonnes in 2025.

It said the growth will be sustained into the new year by public works, concrete road building and election-related spending.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

CardinalStone said pricing was the main driver of earnings in the first nine months of 2026, with realised prices up 15.1 per cent to 22.6 per cent year-on-year and volumes up 4.4 per cent to 24.6 million tonnes.

This boosted combined revenue for the three listed producers, Dangote Cement, BUA Cement and Lafarge Africa (HBM Nigeria) by 22.7 per cent to N4.7 trillion.

For the last quarter of 2026, the firm expects dry-season demand to support revenue as construction activities ramp up.

It noted that HBM Nigeria's plants have returned from extensive maintenance, which subdued production in the third quarter, ahead of the seasonal demand uptick.

The latest Central Bank of Nigeria Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) already shows improving activity, with the cement sub-sector PMI rising from 47.7 points in August to 60.2 points in October, the highest reading across industries covered.

With the pace of price increases likely to taper in 2027, mainly due to projected moderation in inflation and energy prices, CardinalStone expected growth to lean more on volumes.

The firm said this will be supported by public works spending, lower borrowing costs following the Monetary Policy Rate (MPR) cut, HBM Nigeria's new capacity slated for the second quarter of 2027, and disinflation.

"Public spending should remain the main pillar of demand growth in the fourth quarter and in the new year. Several large concrete road corridors are still under construction, with important construction milestones set for 2027.

"These include the Lagos-Calabar Coastal Highway, Sokoto-Badagry Superhighway, Trans-Sahara (Calabar-Abuja) highway, Akwanga-Jos-Maiduguri road, and the Enugu-Onitsha Expressway," it stated.

CardinalStone however warned that private demand, which accounts for a larger share of overall demand, continues to stall as household budgets remain stretched, saying that "improving macroeconomic conditions could support a recovery in the new year, but affordability, depressed consumer wallets and access to financing remain major constraints."

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Nigeria Climate By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

On infrastructure spending, the firm noted that "capital allocation has taken a growing share of the federal budget, rising from N13.8 trillion in 2024 to N32.3 trillion in 2026. But actual spending has been more modest, with cash releases lagging budget figures and capital budgets rolled over since 2024.

"As of the first half of 2026, implementation of the MDAs' 2026 capital budget remained at zero as utilisation of funds released under the 2025 capital budget continued. In effect, public projects are being funded, but about a year behind schedule."

CardinalStone said, "this timing reality may inadvertently support the fourth quarter of 2026, as contractors push to use 2025 funds before the window closes and ahead of the first quarter 2027 elections. The risk sits further into 2027, if the pattern repeats and much of the 2026 capital budget rolls into 2027, while post-election transition slows releases in the second and third quarters.

"Over the longer term, the federal government's mortgage schemes, covering about 2,300 mortgages, could support private demand through housing construction when they reach an appropriate scale."