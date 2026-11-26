Former Vice President Atiku Abubakar has demanded an explanation from President Bola Tinubu over figures from the Budget Office showing that gross oil revenue fell by N1.44 trillion in the first half of 2026 compared with the same period last year.

Atiku said the government collected N7.88 trillion against a half-year target of N18.65 trillion, even as international crude prices rose sharply in the second quarter.

He said Tinubu cannot ask Nigerians to pay more for fuel and then wave away a N10.78 trillion gap in the oil revenue his government expected to collect.

Atiku, in a statement issued by his Director of Strategic Communication, Phrank Shaibu, said Nigerians deserved an account of the oil produced, sold and paid for, as well as the deductions made before the proceeds reached the Federation.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

"Tinubu made life expensive. Petrol prices drive up transport fares, diesel raises the cost of producing food and other goods, and families pay more at every turn. Now his own Budget Office shows that the government is failing to collect the oil revenue it budgeted for. Nigerians are being squeezed from both sides: they pay more, while the government delivers less," Atiku said.

He said the Budget Office had identified production constraints, weak oil sales receipts and deductions among the reasons for the shortfall. He called on the administration to publish clear figures for production, liftings, sales, deductions and remittances, and to explain how it would tackle crude theft, pipeline insecurity and low investment.

"Every missing naira from the budget is money that cannot support a school, equip a hospital or repair a road. President Tinubu owes Nigerians an explanation that follows the barrel from the oilfield to the public account.

"Our promise is clear: Make Nigeria Affordable Again. We will pursue accountable oil revenue and targeted relief from the cost of domestically refined fuel, so that the benefit reaches households, farmers, transporters and businesses. Subsidy follows the barrel," he added.