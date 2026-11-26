The Zamfara State Government has earmarked ₦1.47 billion to arm youths across the state to defend their communities against bandits and kidnappers.

Governor Dauda Lawal disclosed this on Thursday while hosting leaders and youths of Tsafe East State Constituency of Tsafe Local Government Area at Government House, Gusau.

Lawal said the intervention would involve providing *₦10 million to each of the 147 political wards* in the state to enable communities to acquire firearms and defend themselves.

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He said each ward would be asked to provide a certain number of youths who would undergo adequate training in firearms handling before being deployed to protect their communities.

"One of the ways to address the situation is for communities to be armed to protect themselves against the terror groups," Lawal said.

The governor vowed that his administration would not negotiate with bandits under any circumstance.

He said the decision followed a careful review of the persistent insecurity in the state, adding that communities needed the capacity to resist armed attacks rather than depend on negotiations.

Residents Welcome Move

Reacting to the announcement, a youth leader in Maru Local Government Area, Yaro Bedi, described the decision as wise.

Bedi, who spoke in Hausa, said Operation Fansan Yamma, the police and other security agencies were trying their best, but Zamfara had too many ungoverned territories for them to cover.

"The vigilantes are also not enough. Zamfara is too big and these bandits are using that advantage. The best thing is to let every community defend itself against these criminal elements called bandits," he said.

Thank-You Visit For 95km Road

The Tsafe East delegation was in Gusau on a thank-you visit to the governor for the award of a 95km road project in Tsafe Local Government Area.

The delegation was led by Senator Ikra Bilbis, APC, Zamfara Central, and a former Commissioner for Health, Aliyu Abubakar.

Lawal had on October 4 flagged off construction of the road, which was approved by the State House of Assembly in the 2026 appropriation.

He said the road would span Yandoton Daji, Cediya, Doka, Yan Waren Daji, Hayin Alhaji Bedi, Unguwar Joji and Yankuzo to Tsafe, with five bridges.

He said the project would be executed in two phases, with the first phase covering 47km awarded to SKY Construction Company, while the second phase covering 48km was awarded to Setraco Construction Company Limited.

According to the governor, the project will cost the government ₦115 billion, assuring that funds are available for the contractors to access in accordance with the contract terms.

Background: Lawal's No-Negotiation Policy

Governor Lawal has consistently maintained a no-negotiation policy with bandits since assuming office on May 29, 2023.

Instead of dialogue with criminal groups, his administration has invested in community-based security and logistics support for federal security agencies.

In 2023, the administration established the Zamfara State Community Protection Guards (Askarawa) to provide grassroots intelligence and early warning in rural communities.

The Guards, numbering over 2,700 personnel, were deployed across the 14 local government areas of the state.

The administration also established the Zamfara State Security Trust Fund to provide a predictable framework for logistical support to security forces.

Background: Recent Support To Security Agencies

In the last two years, the Lawal administration has supplied over 150 Hilux vehicles to the Police, Department of State Services (DSS) and Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC).

It has also provided 600 specialised motorcycles for rapid response in difficult terrain, 60 Hilux vehicles and motorcycles to the Community Protection Guards, and 20 Toyota Buffalo vehicles.

Most recently, the governor handed over 25 Armoured Personnel Carriers (APCs), surveillance drones and other operational equipment to troops of the Nigerian Army in Gusau to boost counter-terrorism operations.

The equipment included an 80-metre endurance surveillance drone capable of covering 50 kilometres and operating continuously for eight hours.

Background: Insecurity In Zamfara

Zamfara remains one of the epicentres of banditry in the North West, with repeated attacks on rural communities, schools and major roads.

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In the last one week alone, bandits abducted 13 residents, including an 11-month-old baby, in Jabaka village, Maru Local Government Area, and killed two teachers in Tungar Janbuzu.

Six Islamic clerics were also abducted along Dakko-Damri road in Bakura Local Government Area while travelling to a prayer gathering in Talata Mafara.

The governor's latest announcement is coming amid growing calls by residents for communities to be allowed to defend themselves, following the failure of previous peace deals with bandits in the state.

Legal Question

Under Nigerian law, the procurement, possession and licensing of firearms are controlled by the Federal Government through the Nigeria Police Force and the Office of the National Security Adviser.

As at the time of filing this report, the state government had not disclosed whether it had obtained federal approval for the proposed procurement, or the type of firearms to be provided to the youths.

The governor, however, reassured residents of his administration's commitment to continue to execute projects capable of impacting their lives.