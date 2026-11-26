Nollywood actress May Yul-Edochie has paid an emotional tribute to veteran actor Pete Edochie, describing him as an institution whose contributions to the Nigerian film industry would remain unforgettable.

May, the estranged wife of the actor's son, Yul Edochie, expressed her grief in a tribute shared on her Facebook handle on Wednesday.

She recalled how the veteran actor had repeatedly been falsely reported dead over the years, noting that he continued to live and work despite such rumours.

"For so many years, every year, someone somewhere makes a false announcement of your death but you kept going with strength to continue working," she wrote.

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May said she woke up to the heartbreaking news of his death, reflecting on the uncertainty of life and the reality that tomorrow is never guaranteed.

"I woke up this morning to this heartbreaking news. 💔 One moment, there is life; the next, eternity calls. Such is the fragility of human existence. We make plans, hold conversations, nurse expectations and believe there will always be another day, until life reminds us that tomorrow is never promised," she said.

Describing the actor as the "Lion of Africa," May said his death was a reminder that beyond public opinions, misunderstandings and the stories surrounding people, everyone remained human.

She added that death often brings into focus the things that truly matter.

"Today, I choose to remember a veteran whose name, voice, presence and contribution to the Nigerian film industry will remain unforgettable. You were an institution, a father figure to many and a man whose legacy will outlive his earthly years," May stated.

The actress further said that although legends pass away, their memories and impact continue to live on.

"One thing is certain: legends never truly die; they live on through the memories they create and the impact they leave behind," she added.

May also prayed for strength for the actor's wife, whom she referred to as "Mummy," and other family members mourning his death.

"To mummy and the rest of us you have left behind, may the good Lord strengthen through Christ our Lord🙏.

"God rest your soul Ononenyi! 💔💔💔"

Pete Edochie's death was announced by his family on Wednesday, November 25, 2026.

The veteran actor reportedly died at 12:30am in Enugu at the age of 79, following a prolonged battle with prostate cancer.