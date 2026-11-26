Members of Parliament and parliamentary staff will be subjected to driving tests to establish whether they are competent to drive and hold valid driving licences in an exercise scheduled to begin at Parliament on December 2, 2026.

The exercise is being organised in collaboration with the Ministry of Works and Transport and the Uganda Police Force Inspectorate of Vehicles as part of efforts to promote compliance with driving regulations ahead of the festive season.

Speaker of Parliament Jacob Marksons Oboth said the exercise would ensure that legislators and parliamentary employees lead by example in observing road safety requirements.

"I hosted a team from the Ministry of Works and Transport and the Uganda Police Force Inspectorate of Vehicles, led by the Commissioner for Transport Regulation and Safety and Chief Licensing Officer, Mr Winstone Katushabe, who walked me through the full requirements for processing, renewal and issuance of driving licences," Oboth said.

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He said the officials explained the procedures that participants will undergo, starting with enrolment in licensed driving schools, followed by theory examinations and practical driving assessments.

The theory tests will be conducted through computerised or online platforms, although manual testing options will also be available. Practical assessments will involve both yard and road tests before successful candidates proceed to the final licensing stage.

The licences will be processed and issued through the Uganda Driver Licensing System.

Oboth said he had pledged Parliament's support for the exercise, describing the licensing procedures presented by the officials as elaborate.

"I commended them on the elaborate process that they have put in place and pledged to rally Parliament to support the exercise and the driver licensing service to improve the overall road safety situation in the country," he said.

He said the initiative was particularly important as Uganda approaches the festive season, which is often associated with increased road accidents.

The December 2 exercise will be conducted on-site at Parliament and is intended to ensure that MPs and other parliamentary staff have the necessary driving qualifications and valid licences.