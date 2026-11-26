Sindisiwe Msomi was re-elected mayor of Dr Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma municipality, with Sikhumbuzo Mlibeni deputy mayor and Ntobeko Dlamini as speaker.

MK Party won 12 of 29 seats, short of 15 needed. Dlamini-Zuma attended the first council meeting as a guest.

The African National Congress has kept control of the Dr Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma Local Municipality in southern KwaZulu-Natal. It did so at the council's first meeting on Wednesday.

No party won a majority on 4 November. The MK Party won the most seats, 12 of 29, three short of the 15 needed. In 2021, the African National Congress held 16 seats.

Sindisiwe Msomi was elected mayor. She has been mayor since 2021, the municipality says. Sikhumbuzo Mlibeni, also of the African National Congress, was elected deputy mayor. Ntobeko Dlamini of the Inkatha Freedom Party was elected speaker.

Scrolla.Africa understands that Inkatha Freedom Party councillors voted with the African National Congress. We do not have the vote count or a response from either party.

Dr Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma, a former chairperson of the African Union Commission, attended the meeting as a guest. A photo supplied by the Harry Gwala District Municipality shows her helping Msomi with her gown. The municipality was formed in 2016 and named after her.

Wednesday's meeting was one of several held across the province while parties negotiate coalitions in hung councils. Councils must be formed by 27 November.