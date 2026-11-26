Khartoum, (SUNA) - The Government of Sudan has categorically rejected an initiative put forward by Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed for Ethiopia to host an inclusive and open Sudanese dialogue and facilitate its proceedings, stressing that the neutrality of the host country and its respect for Sudan's sovereignty are essential conditions for accepting any role in this regard.

In a statement issued on Wednesday, the government said that accusations had previously been levelled against the Ethiopian government over its support for the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) militia and the launching of drones from Ethiopian territory to target Sudan. It said these accusations prevented Ethiopia from meeting the neutrality requirement necessary to host or facilitate the dialogue.

The government called for an independent investigation to uncover the facts and determine responsibilities, affirming that it reserves the right to take whatever measures are necessary through diplomatic and legal channels to safeguard the country's sovereignty.

It called on the African Union and concerned regional and international parties to respect its position and exclude Ethiopia from any arrangements to host or facilitate the Sudanese dialogue. At the same time, it affirmed its keenness to preserve good-neighbourly relations between the Sudanese and Ethiopian peoples on the basis of mutual respect for the sovereignty of both countries.

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The government stressed that determining the venue, agenda and facilitating party for the dialogue is the right of the Sudanese people, to be exercised through their consensus and free will. It reaffirmed that Sudan's sovereignty and independence of national decision-making are non-negotiable.