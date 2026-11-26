Popular Nigerian music artists, Davido and Patoranking, as well as celebrity businessman and socialite Cubana Chief Priest, will storm, Abakaliki, Ebonyi State capital Thursday for the official flag-off of the governorship campaign of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) candidate, Chief Ifeanyi Chukwuma Odii.

Other people expected at the event are international businessmen, politicial bigwigs and over 300 friends of Odii across Nigeria and beyond to support their own to actualize his dream of becoming the next governor come 2027.

Odii who stated in a media roundtable pledged that his administration, if elected, will not abandon ongoing or uncompleted projects across the state, promising to prioritise continuity, accountability and proper execution of development projects.

He said his campaign would be issue-based, reaffirmed his determination to pursue sustainable economic development.

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He explained that his administration would be guided by a comprehensive manifesto designed to address Ebonyi State's present realities, past challenges and future development aspirations.

According to him, the manifesto would serve as a roadmap for governance, clearly outlining the promises and programmes his administration intends to implement from the beginning of its tenure.

The PDP governorship candidate maintained that governance should not be about making unrealistic political promises but about identifying existing projects, assessing their relevance and ensuring that viable investments are completed and put to productive use.

"We will never abandon any project. If we must do it, we will have to do it properly," he declared.

Odii further promised to conduct a comprehensive assessment of ongoing and abandoned projects across the state to determine the resources and interventions required to complete them.

He also stressed the importance of strengthening the state's economy, noting that a stronger economic base would improve the government's capacity to deliver infrastructure and other development commitments.

On the issue of political violence, intimidation and thuggery, Odii condemned all forms of electoral violence, assuring supporters that his political ambition was driven by a genuine desire to bring about a change in governance.

He expressed confidence that intimidation and other political attacks would not derail his ambition.

"We mean business. We are not joking. We are fighting for a change in government. We know it, but by the grace of God, nothing can stop us," he said.

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Odii, in turn, expressed his campaign's readiness to strengthen its media engagement and public communication strategy to reach more residents across the rural and urban areas of the state.

The PDP guber candidate later inaugurated his campaign council led Ambassador Nwanne Ominyi as Director General where he charged them to based their campaign on Issue-based not name calling or character assisination.

He also charged them to shun violence, thuggery or to reply to harrasment by opposition rather report any attack and intimidation to security operatives in the state.