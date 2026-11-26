Nigeria recorded 43 new confirmed cases of Lassa fever in epidemiological Weeks 45 and 46 of 2026, bringing the total number of infections reported this year to 1,226.The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control and Prevention (NCDC), in its situation report posted on Wednesday said 18 confirmed cases were recorded in Week 45, while the figure increased to 22 in Week 46.

The reports also showed an increase in suspected cases, from 141 in Week 45 to 151 in Week 46, indicating sustained Lassa fever activity across the country.

Although no new confirmed deaths were recorded during the two weeks, the country has reported 278 deaths from the disease since the beginning of 2026.

The cumulative figures, according to NCDC, were recorded across 26 states and 122 Local Government Areas (LGAs), with a case fatality rate of 22.7 per cent.

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The agency said the continued detection of cases, despite fluctuations in weekly figures, highlights the need for sustained vigilance, early detection and prompt response to the disease.

It urged Nigerians to maintain clean environments, keep their homes free of rodents, store food in tightly covered containers and dispose of waste properly.

NCDC also advised residents to seek medical attention promptly if they experience symptoms such as fever, weakness, headache or bleeding.

Lassa fever is an acute viral illness transmitted to humans through contact with food or household items contaminated by the urine or faeces of infected rats.