...Recovers N303.9 billion worth illicit substance

The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) has recorded a major breakthrough in its fight against illicit drugs with the dismantling of an industrial-scale methamphetamine laboratory in Enugu State, arresting a Nigerian drug baron and five Mexican nationals allegedly brought into the country to manufacture the hard drug.

The operation led to the recovery of 1,512 kilogrammes of methamphetamine, with an estimated street value of N303.9 billion, alongside 6.68 tonnes of precursor chemicals and industrial equipment used in the production of the illicit substance.

The suspects include a 63-year-old Nigerian businessman, Chuks Enoch Ezeike, popularly known as 'Over Size', and five Mexican nationals identified as specialists in industrial-scale methamphetamine production.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

The mexican suspects arrested include Gonzalez Numez Lucas (Name on forged passport) whose real name is Oscar Ramos-Cardenas (leader/chief specialist); Lopez Salvador Vasquez Esperanza (Name on forged passport), whose real name is Juan Antonio Sarabia-Cabrera; Hernandez Cortes Carlos Fuentes (Name on forged passport); Luis Enrique Garcia-Amador (real name); Fernandez Rio Mateo Jimenez (Name on forged passport) whose real name is Jose Alejandro Renteria-Reyes and Rodriguez Araya Andres Perez (Name on forged passport) whose real name is Salomon Cabanillas-Torres.

Chairman and chief executive officer of NDLEA, Brig. Gen. Mohamed Marwa (retd.), who disclosed the breakthrough at a press conference at the agency's national headquarters in Abuja on Wednesday, described the operation as one of the most extensive intelligence-led investigations conducted by the agency.

He said the successful operation disrupted an international drug trafficking network that attempted to establish a major methamphetamine production centre in Nigeria.

According to Marwa, the investigation began in April 2026 when the agency's Special Operations Unit received intelligence linking Ezeike to the establishment of clandestine methamphetamine laboratories and an international drug network.

The investigation subsequently uncovered plans by five Mexican drug production specialists to enter Nigeria and establish an industrial-scale laboratory.

Marwa explained that the agency initially worked with the Nigeria Immigration Service to prevent the suspects from entering the country when they arrived in Abuja on August 28, 2026.

However, after the cartel changed its travel arrangements and attempted to bring the specialists into Nigeria through the Republic of Benin using forged passports, NDLEA operatives allowed them entry under surveillance to uncover the entire network.

The five Mexicans eventually entered Nigeria through the Seme Border Post on September 20 and 21, following arrangements allegedly made by Ezeike.

NDLEA operatives subsequently tracked their movements from Lagos to Enugu, where they were lodged and deployed to an industrial complex behind San Savanna Oil Company Limited along Abakaliki Expressway, Emene.

The facility reportedly had living quarters for the foreign specialists, allowing them to reside and manufacture the illicit substance without attracting public attention.

After weeks of surveillance involving intelligence gathering and drone deployment, the agency assembled more than 200 operatives for the operation.

Marwa said simultaneous raids were conducted at the laboratory and Adig Suites, Enugu, on November 11, leading to the arrest of all five Mexican nationals at the production facility and Ezeike in Room 106 of the hotel.

He added that Ezeike subsequently admitted ownership of the laboratory and confirmed that he had brought the Mexican specialists into Nigeria to manufacture methamphetamine.

Among the substances recovered were 2,835 kilogrammes of lead acetate, 1,050 kilogrammes of tartaric acid, 450 kilogrammes of mandelic acid, 160 kilogrammes of P2P and 70 kilogrammes of methylamine.

Other items seized included four industrial burners, two industrial distillation units, two boilers, two hydraulic presses, 11 gas cylinders, two freezers, digital scales and four washing and drying machines.

Marwa said the seizures had prevented the production and distribution of potentially huge quantities of methamphetamine, which could have found their way into Nigerian communities and international drug markets.

He disclosed that investigations revealed a three-layer international network involving a cartel command in Mexico, a Nigerian coordinator responsible for financing and logistics, and a team of foreign specialists responsible for production.

The NDLEA chairman further revealed that the latest operation brought to ten the number of Mexican methamphetamine specialists arrested in Nigeria within four months.

He said the agency had, within the period, dismantled four industrial-scale methamphetamine laboratories located in Enugu, Ogun, Oyo and Ebonyi states, with five Mexican nationals arrested in previous operations already in prison custody facing trial.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Nigeria Legal Affairs By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Marwa said the latest breakthrough demonstrated the agency's determination to prevent international drug cartels from turning Nigeria into a manufacturing base for illicit substances.

He warned foreign drug networks and their Nigerian collaborators that the agency would continue to track, arrest and prosecute those involved in the production and trafficking of illicit drugs.

He also urged landlords, property owners and communities to remain vigilant about activities taking place on their premises and report suspicious movements to the nearest NDLEA office.

Marwa commended officers of the Special Operations Unit, Strike Force, Forensic Directorate, Intelligence Directorate and Enugu State Command for their professionalism and dedication during the seven-month investigation.

He also acknowledged the support of the Nigeria Immigration Service, international partners and President Bola Ahmed Tinubu in the agency's anti-drug operations.

"The war against illicit drugs is a war for the soul of our nation. We will not lose it," he said.