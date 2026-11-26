The Katsina State Government has directed traditional rulers in the state to obtain clearance before receiving foreign guests in their palaces.

The directive was contained in a press release issued on Wednesday, May 25, 2026, by the Commissioner for Information and Culture, Dr. Bala Salisu Zango.

Under the new directive, traditional rulers must obtain clearance from the Departments of Protocol and Cabinet/Security Matters, under the Office of the Secretary to the State Government, before receiving any foreign guest.

The government said the measure was intended to ensure proper coordination, security and adherence to official protocols during visits by foreign nationals to Emirs' palaces.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

It said the directive would also place traditional rulers under a formal regulatory framework regarding international relations.

According to the statement, the measure would streamline interactions with foreign nationals and ensure that the government is fully aware of international engagements involving traditional institutions.

The government said the move was part of a broader strategy of the administration of Governor Dikko Umaru Radda to strengthen the security apparatus at the grassroots level.

It noted that the state government relies on traditional rulers as key stakeholders in peace-building.

It added that the clearance process would ensure that all international visits to traditional domains are documented and vetted for safety.

The directive is coming days after the state government suspended the official engagements and travels of the Emir of Daura, Alhaji Umar Farouk Umar, over an allegation of sexual assault levelled against him by a foreign tourist.

The tourist, who identifies herself as Mirka Czee, had alleged in a viral video that the Emir touched her breast without her consent during a visit to his palace on November 14, 2026.

Governor Radda had subsequently directed the constitution of an investigative committee to probe the allegation and advise the government on the appropriate course of action.

The Emirate Council had earlier said it was reviewing the video to establish its authenticity.

As at the time of filing this report, the state government had not disclosed the composition of the committee or the timeframe for submitting its report.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Nigeria Governance Legal Affairs By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

BREAKING: Katsina Govt Bars Emirs From Receiving Foreign Guests

The government had, however, assured the public that justice would be served and that the committee's findings and recommendations would be fully implemented.